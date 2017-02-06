Honey dripping down the walls inside Texas home

- There's a suddenly sticky situation for one family in Texas after a bee infestation has everyone cleaning up puddles of honey inside their homes.

Realor Latanja Lavine says roofers found a bee swarm inside the top of her home recently. Workers were unable to remove them so volunteers stepped up to help.

Volunteers worked to plug holes around the house with heat and smoke to push the bees out. In the end thousands of bees took flight and volunteers collected some 20 pounds of honey.

However, despite their effort, that hasn't prevented the honey that is dripping down the walls. "My family and I have cleaned several hours repeatedly," Lavine said. "We keep thinking it's like and drain and it's going to stop. but I don't know the solution."

Lavine says the entire cleaning process took nearly 11 hours and she is not sure what else to do about the left over honey in her walls.