Family builds giant snow dinosaur in Minnesota

A Minnesota father decided to get a bit creative to avoid getting a pet iguana by using the white fluffy stuff outside on the ground.

Mike Zempel and his three sons built a snow dinosaur instead at their Oronoco home. "This little man loves iguana's and has been talking about them the last several days," Zempel said. "And we thought this would be a good substitute instead of actually getting an iguana.

The snow sculpture is 20 feet long and 10 feet high Stegosaurus that now sits in the Zempel family's front yard.

Zempel says the it took about 5 hours to make.