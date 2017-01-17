Woman brings pet monkey to Walt Disney World

There's a bit of an odd controversy going around social media focusing on a pet monkey that made it past the gates at Walt Disney World over the weekend. 

According to a report from WDW News Today a woman was walking through Epcot at Walt Disney World with a monkey in a stroller. A video on YouTube shows the woman taking her pet monkey to meet Pluto inside the amusement park. 

It appears a special exemption was made since technically, per theme park rules, this type of creature is not allowed at the Walt Disney World parks. Furthermore, a monkey qualifies as a wild creature and for the safety of surrounding guests, they are not to be allowed inside the park. 

Whether or not the monkey serves as a service animal or for pet therapy is unknown at this time. Disney has yet to comment on Sunday’s incident.

