Woman brings pet monkey to Walt Disney World

There's a bit of an odd controversy going around social media focusing on a pet monkey that made it past the gates at Walt Disney World over the weekend.

According to a report from WDW News Today a woman was walking through Epcot at Walt Disney World with a monkey in a stroller. A video on YouTube shows the woman taking her pet monkey to meet Pluto inside the amusement park.

It appears a special exemption was made since technically, per theme park rules, this type of creature is not allowed at the Walt Disney World parks. Furthermore, a monkey qualifies as a wild creature and for the safety of surrounding guests, they are not to be allowed inside the park.

Whether or not the monkey serves as a service animal or for pet therapy is unknown at this time. Disney has yet to comment on Sunday’s incident.