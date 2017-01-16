Inflatable rooster maker in China denies Trump likeness

- The owners of a factory in eastern China denied on Friday intentionally using the likeness of US President-elect Donald Trump to sell over a hundred giant inflatable roosters in an online marketplace.

Wei Qing, owner of Yifang Inflatables in the city of Jiaxing near Shanghai, said that although some customers thought it bore a resemblance to Trump they weren't responsible for this.

With Trump's inauguration just a week away and the Chinese year of the rooster not far behind, Wei's business has been doing a roaring trade in the the inflatables, which range from two metres to 20 metres in height.

Wei said they had sold about 100 of the two, three, and five-metre roosters to customers as far afield as America, although their main customer base was shopping centres in mainland China and Taiwan.

Wei's inflatables began selling after a statue of a similar design outside a shopping centre in the northern city of Taiyuan went viral on social media in December.

Widely reported in the Chinese media, the reports were quick to highlight similarities between the statue and Trump, with the state-run People's Daily newspaper remarking that the rooster shared the same hairstyle as the president-elect.

The original statue was designed by US-based artist Casey Latiolais, whose website displays the rooster next to another similar-design that borrows elements of a Trump's election slogan.

But Wei says the roosters are simply a fresh take on a design for the annual Lunar New Year's celebrations.

He said his factory workers were still rushing to finish outstanding orders before the holidays begin on 27 January in the hope he could sell at least another 100 before then.