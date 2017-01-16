Roof of sports arena collapses in Czech Republic with people inside

CESKA TREBOVA, CZECH REPUBLIC - A newly opened sports arena in the Czech Republic experienced a recent disaster when it's roof collapsed while people were inside the building.
The roof collapsed Saturday night with about 80 people inside. Fortunately everyone escaped with only two reports of minor injuries.
There was about 10 inches of snow on the building's roof before the accident occurred, but the building architect told reporters that the snow could not have caused the collapse.
Police are currently investigating.