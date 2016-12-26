Seal smashes cars in Australian neighborhood

A big seal wandered through an Australian neighborhood Monday leaving a trail of destruction in its path. After confused residents noticed a few cars had dents in them wildlife officers were called to step in.

A homeowner in Newstead, Tasmania called authorities early Monday morning to alert them of the situation. Officers spent hours trying to capture the seal. According to local reports, the seal weighted an estimated 440 pounds.

Eventually the seal was tranquilized and transported as the Tasmanian police have nicknamed him "Mr. Lou-Seal".