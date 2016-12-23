Vermont woman collects 1,400 nativity scenes

- A Guilford Vermont woman who has been collecting Nativity scenes since 1994 has approximately 1,400 sets scattered throughout her home which has now become somewhat of a tourist attraction.

Squires opened her home to the public to come take a peek at the nativity sets that she has collected from 55 different countries.

Her favorite is one is a Fontanini set from Italy.

The entire collection took around three months to set up and now monopolizes every room of her home, including her bedroom and garage.

There are around 200 pieces which take over what used to be her entire bedroom.