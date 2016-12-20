Florida man arrested for thefts wore 'Chewbacca' costume, police say

- According to the Largo Police Department, Darren Pickrem, was arrested for taking a total of $623 from a pair of vending machines operated by Florida Fresh Vending.

Pickrem is a former employee of the company. He was observed on video wearing a Chewbacca costume on Dec. 11, as he went to the back side of two different machines and removed the cash inside. His face was clearly visible on the video and he was recognized as a former employee.

Pickrem was arrested on December 15 on the charges of grand theft.