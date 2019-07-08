< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story416854879" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 'Delinquent' Colorado bear opened unlocked car, 'butt-shifted' vehicle downhill, police say addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/unusual/-delinquent-colorado-bear-opened-unlocked-car-butt-shifted-vehicle-downhill-police-say" addthis:title="'Delinquent' Colorado bear opened unlocked car, 'butt-shifted' vehicle downhill, police say"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416854879.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416854879");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416854879-416854828"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/boulder%20county%20sheriffs%20office_bear_070819_1562600635544.jpg_7486688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/boulder%20county%20sheriffs%20office_bear_070819_1562600635544.jpg_7486688_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/boulder%20county%20sheriffs%20office_bear_070819_1562600635544.jpg_7486688_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/boulder%20county%20sheriffs%20office_bear_070819_1562600635544.jpg_7486688_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/boulder%20county%20sheriffs%20office_bear_070819_1562600635544.jpg_7486688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The car was badly damaged after swiping a tree. The car was badly damaged after swiping a tree. Police called the vehicle "undrivable." (Boulder County Sheriff's Office) (Boulder County Sheriff's Office)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416854879-416854828" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/boulder%20county%20sheriffs%20office_bear_070819_1562600635544.jpg_7486688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/boulder%20county%20sheriffs%20office_bear_070819_1562600635544.jpg_7486688_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/boulder%20county%20sheriffs%20office_bear_070819_1562600635544.jpg_7486688_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/boulder%20county%20sheriffs%20office_bear_070819_1562600635544.jpg_7486688_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/boulder%20county%20sheriffs%20office_bear_070819_1562600635544.jpg_7486688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The car was badly damaged after swiping a tree. Police called the vehicle &quot;undrivable.&quot;&nbsp;(Boulder County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>The car was badly damaged after swiping a tree. Police called the vehicle "undrivable." Posted Jul 08 2019 11:44AM EDT
Updated Jul 08 2019 11:45AM EDT

FOX NEWS - Colorado police are reminding drivers to keep their car doors locked after a "four-legged suspect" broke inside a vehicle and wrecked it during a short joyride last week.

A "delinquent" bear pulled open the driver's side door on an unlocked car Thursday night, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.

The animal jumped in and became trapped when the door closed behind it.

The bear dug through all four doors and ripped apart the paneling. The animal then "apparently butt-shifted the car into neutral," police said. The vehicle rolled backward out of the driveway and continued about 100 feet downhill.

On the way down, the vehicle swiped a tree, police said. While the crash made the car "undrivable," it "popped open a door" that allowed for the bear's escape.

Bears will "will explore all possible food sources" – including vehicles and homes – and won't stop until they succeed, Colorado Parks and Wildlife warned on its website. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Unusual " pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402477" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Unusual Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/grandfather-accidentally-brings-cannabis-laced-cake-to-hospital-as-thank-you-for-nurses" title="Grandfather accidentally brings cannabis-laced cake to hospital as thank you for nurses" data-articleId="416539094" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Grandpa_brings_marijuana_laced_cake_by_a_0_7479936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Grandpa_brings_marijuana_laced_cake_by_a_0_7479936_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Grandpa_brings_marijuana_laced_cake_by_a_0_7479936_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Grandpa_brings_marijuana_laced_cake_by_a_0_7479936_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Grandpa_brings_marijuana_laced_cake_by_a_0_7479936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A grandfather in the United Kingdom accidentally brought a cake laced with cannabis as a thank you to nurses for taking care of a family member." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Grandfather accidentally brings cannabis-laced cake to hospital as thank you for nurses</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 07:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 10:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A grandfather in the U.K. accidentally brought a cake laced with marijuana as a thank you gift to nurses at a hospital.</p><p>The incident happened on May 27, according to the Warrington & Halton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust , which conducted an internal investigation into the incident.</p><p>In a statement, the trust said staff noticed a strange smell coming from the cake and called the police, who removed and later destroyed the cake.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/peta-asks-mayor-to-change-name-of-chicken-dinner-road" title="PETA asks mayor to change name of 'Chicken Dinner Road'" data-articleId="416199802" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/Winner__winner__PETA_asks_mayor_to_chang_0_7474529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/Winner__winner__PETA_asks_mayor_to_chang_0_7474529_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/Winner__winner__PETA_asks_mayor_to_chang_0_7474529_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/Winner__winner__PETA_asks_mayor_to_chang_0_7474529_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/Winner__winner__PETA_asks_mayor_to_chang_0_7474529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Executive Vice President of PETA, Tracy Reiman, sent a letter to Caldwell Mayor Garret L. Nancolas urging him to change the name to something a bit kinder." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>PETA asks mayor to change name of 'Chicken Dinner Road'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 09:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 10:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>“Chicken Dinner Road” is a real street in Caldwell, Idaho, and PETA is hoping to change that.</p><p>According to local lore, the street originally got its name when Governor C. Ben Ross was persuaded with a fried chicken dinner to have the road fixed.</p><p>But the Executive Vice President of PETA, Tracy Reiman, sent a letter to Caldwell Mayor Garret L. Nancolas urging him to change the name to something a bit kinder — she suggested simply removing the mention of dinner and calling the road “Chicken Road.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/unusual/woman-shown-licking-blue-bell-ice-cream-in-viral-video-identified-ongoing-investigation" title="Woman who licked Blue Bell ice cream in viral video could face 20 years in prison" data-articleId="416373029" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/Blue_Bell_Licker_could_face_20_years_in__0_7477188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/Blue_Bell_Licker_could_face_20_years_in__0_7477188_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/Blue_Bell_Licker_could_face_20_years_in__0_7477188_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/Blue_Bell_Licker_could_face_20_years_in__0_7477188_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/04/Blue_Bell_Licker_could_face_20_years_in__0_7477188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Local police believe they have tracked down and identified the woman in the video, and appropriate charges will be filed. Additionally, all tubs of the flavor shown in the video were pulled from shelves. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman who licked Blue Bell ice cream in viral video could face 20 years in prison</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 07:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 11:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The woman seen on video licking a tub of Blue Bell Ice Cream and then putting the products back on the shelf has been identified.</p><p>Police confirm the gross incident happened at a Walmart in Lufkin, Texas. They believe they have tracked down and identified the woman in the video, and appropriate charges will be filed. Additionally, all tubs of the flavor shown in the video were pulled from shelves. </p><p>The suspect's name has not been released, but she could face up to 20 years in prison for the second-degree felony.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/scott-nelson-murder-trial-enters-week-two-of-sentencing"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/scott%20nelson_1562018147225.jpg_7461777_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="scott nelson_1562018147225.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Scott Nelson murder trial enters week two of sentencing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/investigators-still-searching-for-driver-behind-fatal-hit-and-run-crash"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/black%20lexus_1562589941846.png_7486500_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="black lexus_1562589941846.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Investigators still searching for driver behind fatal hit-and-run crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tropical-storm-could-form-in-the-gulf-of-mexico-this-week-chances-of-development-increasing"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/80percent_1562598885740_7486893_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="80percent_1562598885740.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tropical depression could form in the Gulf of Mexico this week, chances of development increasing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/hall-county-deputy-shot-killed"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/deputy%20killed%20in%20line%20of%20duty_1562602075061.jpg_7487377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="deputy killed in line of duty_1562602075061.jpg-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sheriff identifies deputy shot, killed in line of duty</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/attractions/walt-disney-world-revives-animation-classes-at-animal-kingdom" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/01/28/Disney-Animal%20Kingdom_1454035938631_777906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/01/28/Disney-Animal%20Kingdom_1454035938631_777906_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/01/28/Disney-Animal%20Kingdom_1454035938631_777906_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/01/28/Disney-Animal%20Kingdom_1454035938631_777906_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/01/28/Disney-Animal%20Kingdom_1454035938631_777906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Walt Disney World revives animation classes at Animal Kingdom</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/couple-forced-to-give-up-newborn-twins-after-wrong-embryos-implanted-in-ivf-mix-up-lawsuit-claims" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/05/18/IVF_1463608723788_1325177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/05/18/IVF_1463608723788_1325177_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/05/18/IVF_1463608723788_1325177_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/05/18/IVF_1463608723788_1325177_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/05/18/IVF_1463608723788_1325177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;FOX&#x20;NEWS&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Couple forced to give up newborn twins after wrong embryos implanted in IVF mix-up, lawsuit claims</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/unusual/-delinquent-colorado-bear-opened-unlocked-car-butt-shifted-vehicle-downhill-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/boulder%20county%20sheriffs%20office_bear_070819_1562600635544.jpg_7486688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/boulder%20county%20sheriffs%20office_bear_070819_1562600635544.jpg_7486688_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/boulder%20county%20sheriffs%20office_bear_070819_1562600635544.jpg_7486688_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/boulder%20county%20sheriffs%20office_bear_070819_1562600635544.jpg_7486688_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/boulder%20county%20sheriffs%20office_bear_070819_1562600635544.jpg_7486688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;car&#x20;was&#x20;badly&#x20;damaged&#x20;after&#x20;swiping&#x20;a&#x20;tree&#x2e;&#x20;Police&#x20;called&#x20;the&#x20;vehicle&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;undrivable&#x2e;&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Boulder&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Delinquent' Colorado bear opened unlocked car, 'butt-shifted' vehicle downhill, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/kansas-man-goes-missing-after-traveling-to-florida-made-statements-about-self-harm" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/Michael%20Tamerius_1562600181299.png_7486931_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/Michael%20Tamerius_1562600181299.png_7486931_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/Michael%20Tamerius_1562600181299.png_7486931_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/Michael%20Tamerius_1562600181299.png_7486931_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/08/Michael%20Tamerius_1562600181299.png_7486931_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kansas man goes missing after traveling to Florida, made statements about self-harm</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/gauff-loses-at-wimbledon-while-williams-wins-again" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/08/Coco%20Gauff_1562600120579.jpg_7486682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cori&#x20;Gauff&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;United&#x20;States&#x20;celebrates&#x20;in&#x20;her&#x20;Ladies&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;Singles&#x20;fourth&#x20;round&#x20;match&#x20;against&#x20;Simona&#x20;Halep&#x20;of&#x20;Romania&#x20;during&#x20;Day&#x20;Seven&#x20;of&#x20;The&#x20;Championships&#x20;-&#x20;Wimbledon&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shaun&#x20;Botterill&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gauff loses at Wimbledon, while Williams wins again</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> 