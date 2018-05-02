Person in motorized electric wheelchair fatally struck by vehicle

- The Orlando Police Department says that about 5:24 a.m., a white Chrysler station wagon was traveling northbound on S. Semoran BLVD inside the travel lane.

They say that Suarez was operating a motorized electric wheelchair crossing S. Semoran BLVD. Suarez was within the south crosswalk at Lake Margaret Drive crossing east to west.

The front of the Chrysler reportedly struck the pedestrian. Witnesses told police that the pedestrian was in crossing against the traffic control device and that the driver of the Chrysler had a green light.