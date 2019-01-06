New overpass to open on I-4 in Downtown Orlando

- On Monday morning, there will be a new overpass for commuters to navigate in Downtown Orlando.

Drivers going eastbound on Interstate 4 (I-4) from Amelia Street in Downtown will see a new on-ramp that is much more convenient because drivers won't have to cross four lanes of traffic to get on the ramp from the stoplight.

Drivers can get on this new right-lane on-ramp and it will take them over Lake Ivanhoe on a ramp that parallels I-4, eventually bringing them onto I-4 just past Princeton Street.

This ramp was supposed to open a year go, but engineers found cracks in one of the support columns. That led to massive traffic backups while workers fixed it.