Mother and daughter injured after crash in Leesburg

- A mother and her young daughter have been airlifted to hospitals after a crash in Leesburg.

The Leesburg Police Department says that on Thursday, a crash occurred between a pick-up truck and a car with a 22-year-old mother and her young child inside. The mother's vehicle t-boned the pick-up truck.

Both the mother and her child have reportedly been airlifted to Orlando. The mom is at the Orlando Regional Medical Center, while the child -- who police say is between ages two and three years old -- is at the Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital. The mother is in critical condition. The condition of the child is unknown.

Police say that at this time, they do not know who is at fault.