Georgia police use crash video as reminder to pay attention

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 02 2018 01:45PM EDT

Video Posted: Jul 03 2018 07:26AM EDT

Updated: Jul 03 2018 07:27AM EDT

BYRON, Ga. (FOX 13) - A Georgia police department released video of a car slamming into one of its cruisers as a warning to motorists about the dangers of distracted driving.

"Why is distracted driving bad?" the Byron, Georgia Police Department wrote. "Watch this video." 

The video shows the Georgia officer stopping for a red light and an SUV slamming into the back of it without any signs of slowing down.

Police say the driver looked away and didn't see traffic in front of him stopping. 

Fortunately everyone walked away, but police want to remind everyone to stay focused.

