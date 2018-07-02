Georgia police use crash video as reminder to pay attention

- A Georgia police department released video of a car slamming into one of its cruisers as a warning to motorists about the dangers of distracted driving.

"Why is distracted driving bad?" the Byron, Georgia Police Department wrote. "Watch this video."

The video shows the Georgia officer stopping for a red light and an SUV slamming into the back of it without any signs of slowing down.

Police say the driver looked away and didn't see traffic in front of him stopping.

Fortunately everyone walked away, but police want to remind everyone to stay focused.