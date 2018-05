A file photo of traffic (pixabay). A file photo of traffic (pixabay).

- If you thought Florida drivers were pretty intense, a new study may back up how you feel.

According to GasBuddy, Florida is ranked eighth in the nation for most aggressive drivers.

The data, gathered through GasBuddy's app, shows how many times drivers were speeding, rapidly accelerating, and hard braking.

Many drivers we spoke to were not shocked by the findings.