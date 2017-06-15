CFX Opens Third Reload Location For More E-PASS Convenience

Motorists now have three Reload Lane locations on Central Florida expressways, offering drive-up convenience to open an E-PASS account or “reload” an existing account with added funds.

On May 10, CFX opened a Reload Lane on the north- and south-bound lanes of State Road (SR) 429 at the Forest Lake main toll plaza. Only two months earlier, CFX opened a Reload Lane on the north- and south-bound lanes of SR 417 at the John Young Parkway main toll plaza.

CFX’s original Reload Lane, located on SR 408 at the Conway main toll plaza’s east- and west-bound lanes, is the first of its kind in the continental United States. It was so well-received by motorists that CFX decided to expand Reload to other expressways.

At Reload Lanes, a motorist can get a free E-PASS sticker or E-PASS Portable and add funds to their E-PASS account using cash or credit/debit card. The service is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information and to watch a video about Reload, click here.