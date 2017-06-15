CFX Shifts into High Gear with Approval of $1.6 Billion Work Plan

The Central Florida Expressway Authority is revving up its economic engine with a $1.6 billion work plan that will fund capital improvements, create thousands of jobs and ultimately save you time.

In a unanimous vote on May 12, CFX’s Governing Board gave the green light to implement the largest five-year work plan (2018-2022) in the toll road agency’s history. CFX expects to have the work plan projects designed, built and operational by 2022.

Among the plan’s largest investments are the completion of CFX’s sections of the Wekiva Parkway and a $230 million contribution to the state’s I-4 Ultimate project, to be used specifically for the State Road 408/I-4 interchange project.

The work plan also includes:

· Widening approximately 40 miles of existing expressways.

· Resurfacing 60 miles of expressways.

· Upgrading lighting and signs.

· Installing a state-of-the-art toll collection system.

· Enhancing motorist safety.

CFX’s $1.6 billion investment in infrastructure construction and improvements is projected to create more than 11,000 jobs in Central Florida and contribute $1 billion in gross domestic product to the local economy. Studies indicate that commuters will reap a savings of 32 travel hours annually, thanks to the plan’s capital improvements.