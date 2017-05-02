Wekiva Parkway On Track to Open Summer 2017

Wekiva Parkway, Ponkan Rd to Kelly Park Rd (Photo credit Aerial Innovations)
 
All Electronic Toll Gantry assembly on Wekiva Parkway
 
Posted:May 02 2017 12:03PM EDT

Updated:May 02 2017 12:04PM EDT

The stretch of the Wekiva Parkway from Connector Road to Kelly Park Road (sections 1A and 1B) is on track to open this summer. This section represents two of five projects that comprise 10 miles of the parkway, employing on average nearly 500 construction workers a day. The remaining CFX Wekiva Parkway sections are expected to open by spring 2018. This final piece of the long-awaited Central Florida Beltway will feature all electronic tolling, a cashless system for all motorists. To take advantage of the all-electronic tolling system and receive exclusive toll discounts, sign up for E-PASS. Order E-PASS:

Click here or watch below a drone video of Wekiva Parkway construction.

