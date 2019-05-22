< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Yarbrough goes 8 2/3 innings, Rays beat Mariners 1-0
Posted Aug 11 2019 07:43PM EDT <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Yarbrough goes 8 2/3 innings, Rays beat Mariners 1-0&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/yarbrough-goes-8-23-innings-rays-beat-mariners-1-0" data-title="Yarbrough goes 8 2/3 innings, Rays beat Mariners 1-0" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/yarbrough-goes-8-23-innings-rays-beat-mariners-1-0" addthis:title="Yarbrough goes 8 2/3 innings, Rays beat Mariners 1-0"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423306882.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423306882");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423306882-408503724"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423306882-408503724" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 11 2019 07:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423306882" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SEATTLE (AP)</strong> - Ryan Yarbrough came within an out of his first career shutout, Eric Sogard hit a solo homer and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 Sunday. <br> <br> Yarbrough (11-3) retired his final 14 batters and struck out eight while throwing 8 2/3 innings of three-hit ball, but he was replaced after 99 pitches by Emilio Pagan for the final out. Pagan retired pinch-hitter Omar Narvaez on a grounder for his third save of the series and 12th overall.<br> <br> Tampa Bay has won 10 of 12 and remained in position for the second AL wild card. The Rays have won seven straight road games, one shy of the team record set in July 2014, and swept the three-game set after losing their previous nine games in Seattle. <br> <br> The Mariners failed to advance a runner past first base. Yarbrough struck out power-hitting pinch-hitter Daniel Vogelbach on a 3-2 count in the eighth -- just his third three-ball count of the game. The left-handed swing man is 6-0 in his last 10 starts and hasn't lost since June 13.<br> <br> The Mariners also got strong pitching from opener Sam Tuivailala and bulk innings pitcher Wade LeBlanc (6-6). Tuivailala retired the side in the first inning with a strikeout and LeBlanc pitched six innings, striking out three.<br> <br> His only mistake came in the fourth inning, when he allowed Sogard's 13th home run of the season. <br> <br> Great defense also helped send the Mariners to their third straight loss and eighth in their last nine. Former Mariner Mike Zunino threw out Dee Gordon attempting to steal second base in the second inning. Shortstop Willy Adames made a great throw across his body to catch speedster Mallex Smith at first in the sixth inning. And another former Mariner, Guillermo Heredia, tracked down Austin Nola's likely hit in the right-center gap, slamming into the wall to make the catch in the seventh. <br> <br> EDGAR<br> <br> Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez threw out the first pitch a day after Mariners CEO John Stanton announced the club will unveil a statue of the longtime designated hitter at T-Mobile Park.<br> <br> TRAINER'S ROOM<br> <br> Rays: LHP Blake Snell will begin his rehabilitation from left elbow surgery when Tampa Bay arrives in San Diego on Monday by playing catch. The starter, who was 6-7 with a 4.28 ERA before the arthroscopic procedure to clean out "loose bodies," could rejoin the rotation later this season, though manager Kevin Cash said it's too early to project his return. He went to the injured list July 22. ... OF Tommy Pham is playing with an injured right hand, though he will remain in the lineup, Cash said.<br> <br> Mariners: RHP Felix Hernandez will make a start at Double-A Everett later this week in his return from a strained right lat. After that, he'll need a start at Triple-A before he can make his return to the rotation, manager Scott Servais said. That likely means Hernandez won't be available next Saturday in Toronto when the Mariners next need a fifth starter. They've been using a four-man rotation since Mike Leake was traded to the Diamondbacks. Servais said the team could use the bullpen to fill in Saturday. ... Orlando City draws 1-1 against Toronto FC
Posted Aug 10 2019 09:37PM EDT
Updated Aug 10 2019 10:58PM EDT
The Orlando City Lions drew 1-1 against Toronto FC on Saturday.
The Lions entered Saturday's match after falling to Atlanta United in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal by a score of 2-0 on Tuesday. 
The Five Stripes scored on both sides of the break in the 37th and 78th minutes respectively to end City's record-breaking Open Cup run. American gold medalist kneels during national anthem at Pan Am Games
By LUIS ANDRES HENAO, Associated Press
Posted Aug 11 2019 06:19PM EDT
Updated Aug 11 2019 06:24PM EDT
Two Americans used their medal-winning moments at the Pan American Games to draw attention to social issues back home that they feel are spiraling out of control.
During their medals ceremonies at the multi-sport event in Lima, fencer Race Imboden took a knee and hammer thrower Gwen Berry raised her fist. Both athletes could represent the U.S. less than a year from now at the Tokyo Olympics, where similar protests would be seen by a much wider audience.
"Racism, gun control, mistreatment of immigrants, and a president who spreads hate are at the top of a long list" of America's problems, Imboden said in a tweet sent after his team's foil medals ceremony. Both athletes could represent the U.S. less than a year from now at the Tokyo Olympics, where similar protests would be seen by a much wider audience.</p><p>"Racism, gun control, mistreatment of immigrants, and a president who spreads hate are at the top of a long list" of America's problems, Imboden said in a tweet sent after his team's foil medals ceremony. Simone Biles makes history with balance beam dismount at US women's gymnastics championship
Posted Aug 11 2019 01:19PM EDT
Updated Aug 11 2019 01:41PM EDT
Simone Biles — the five-time Olympic medalist who's described as the greatest gymnast of her generation — made history on Friday with a spectacular beam dismount at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships.
Competing in Kansas City, Mo., 22-year-old Biles became the first gymnast ever to attempt a double-twisting, double somersault dismount from the balance beam, according to Team USA. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/11/GettyImages-1005113668_1565569461960_7586689_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/11/GettyImages-1005113668_1565569461960_7586689_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/11/GettyImages-1005113668_1565569461960_7586689_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/11/GettyImages-1005113668_1565569461960_7586689_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Danny&#x20;Lawson&#x2f;PA&#x20;Images&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Alaska scientists say polar bear encounters to increase</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/police-search-for-shooter-after-man-found-dead-in-titusville" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/11/TITUSVILLE%20SHOOTING_1565568905216.jpg_7586688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/11/TITUSVILLE%20SHOOTING_1565568905216.jpg_7586688_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/11/TITUSVILLE%20SHOOTING_1565568905216.jpg_7586688_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/11/TITUSVILLE%20SHOOTING_1565568905216.jpg_7586688_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/11/TITUSVILLE%20SHOOTING_1565568905216.jpg_7586688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police search for shooter after man found dead in Titusville</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/students-head-back-to-school-across-central-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/03/12/school_classroom_class_desk_generic_031218_1520867564139_5073885_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;via&#x20;Pixabay" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Students head back to school across Central Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/mental-evaluation-sought-for-alabama-school-traffic-shooting-suspect" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/05/Handgun_1444086185347_310467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/05/Handgun_1444086185347_310467_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/05/Handgun_1444086185347_310467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/05/Handgun_1444086185347_310467_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/05/Handgun_1444086185347_310467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mental evaluation sought for Alabama school traffic shooting suspect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/yarbrough-goes-8-23-innings-rays-beat-mariners-1-0" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div Yarbrough goes 8 2/3 innings, Rays beat Mariners 1-0 