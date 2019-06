- The Greater Orlando Sports Commission on Wednesday recognized three local leaders who have helped make sports in Greater Orlando the successful industry it is today.

Donna Dowless, of XOXO Media Group, and Marci Doyle, of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, received the Women in Sports Leadership Award, while Shelly Wilkes, of the Lakeland Magic, received the Rising Star Award.

This year’s featured speaker was WWE’s Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon, who participated in a forum with the event’s emcee, FOX 35 anchor Danielle Knox.

You can read more about the event at the Go Sports website.