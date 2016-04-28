< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article> <section id="story430935015" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="430935015" data-article-version="1.0">Winston's improved play has Bucs off to 2-2 start</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/winston-s-improved-play-has-bucs-off-to-2-2-start">FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 02:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-430935015.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-430935015");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-430935015-249898839"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/04/28/Bucs_1461890754388_1240950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/04/28/Bucs_1461890754388_1240950_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/04/28/Bucs_1461890754388_1240950_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/04/28/Bucs_1461890754388_1240950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/04/28/Bucs_1461890754388_1240950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430935015-249898839" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/04/28/Bucs_1461890754388_1240950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/04/28/Bucs_1461890754388_1240950_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/04/28/Bucs_1461890754388_1240950_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/04/28/Bucs_1461890754388_1240950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/04/28/Bucs_1461890754388_1240950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/winston-s-improved-play-has-bucs-off-to-2-2-start">FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 02:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-430935015" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (AP)</strong> - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-2 with a pair of surprising road wins, thanks in part to Jameis Winston's ability to cut down on costly mistakes.</p><p>The fifth-year pro has played well since having a pair of interceptions returned for touchdowns in a season-opening loss at home, and the Bucs are even beginning to show signs of being able overcome some of the young quarterback's less-than-stellar moments.</p><p>Winston had another interception run back for a TD during Sunday's 55-40 victory over the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams, trimming what was once a 21-point lead to five in the fourth quarter.</p><p>But unlike against San Francisco in Week 1, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2015 draft held his composure and was able to close out the Rams with help from an improved defense that forced four turnovers, including a clinching fumble.</p><p>"I love the fact that we're finding ways to win again. We did it in Carolina, we should've done it against the Giants, but it's all part of that learning experience," coach Bruce Arians said Monday, noting the resiliency of a team that blew an 18-point second-half lead in a narrow loss to the New York Giants at home the previous week.</p><p>"I think the team that shows up Wednesday (for practice) is going to be a much more confident team, knowing that talent's not an issue," Arians added. "It's not talent. It's just whether we play well enough in critical moments."</p><p>Winston threw three interceptions in a 14-point loss to San Francisco in the opener. He had two turnovers over the next three games combined - beating Carolina and the Rams on the road while losing to the Giants, who rallied from a 28-10 halftime deficit to beat the Bucs 32-31.</p><p>Winston threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns against the Rams, finishing with a 120.5 passer rating. He's thrown three or more TD passes in consecutive games for the first time in his career.</p><p>"He's just growing in the offense," Arians said, adding that offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen have done "a great job with him, fundamentally and mentally."</p><p>"I don't know if anybody's played better the last three weeks than he has, and the numbers should bear it - we put a lot of points up," Arians said. "You jump out 21-0, you get the crowd out of it and then you just keep playing. The one thing I kept preaching was, 'Keep scoring, keep going after it,' because I knew the Rams were going to score some points."</p><p><strong>WHAT'S WORKING</strong></p><p>The running game continues to make Winston's job easier. Ronald Jones led the way against the Rams, gaining 70 yards on 19 attempts and scoring a touchdown. The second-year pro could have an even bigger day if two runs of 25-plus yards hadn't been called back because of penalties.</p><p><strong>WHAT NEEDS HELP</strong></p><p>The Bucs haven't gotten much production out of the kick and punt return teams. T.J. Logan's poor decision to return a kick out of the end zone forced Winston to begin one second-half drive in poor field position. The Rams capitalized when the quarterback's only interception was returned for a TD that trimmed Tampa Bay's lead to 45-40.</p><p><strong>STOCK UP</strong></p><p>WR Chris Godwin continues to soar. With Mike Evans drawing double teams all day, Godwin had 12 catches for 172 yards and two TDs.</p><p>All 12 of Godwin's receptions were for first downs or touchdowns.</p><p>"That's a pretty good stat," Arians said, noting Godwin is also an excellent blocker, who has helped the emergence of the running game.</p><p><strong>STOCK DOWN</strong></p><p>It's a rare week when no one's answering questions about crucial mistakes or breakdowns.</p><p><strong>INJURED</strong></p><p>Reserve LB Jack Cichy left Sunday's game with an elbow injury that could sideline him two to four weeks.</p><p><strong>KEY NUMBER</strong></p><p>9 - Shaquil Barrett sealed Sunday's victory with his ninth sack, forcing a fumble that Ndamukong Suh returned for a touchdown that put the game out of reach. The outside linebacker ties Mark Gastineau (1984), Kevin Greene (1998) and Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila (2001) for the most sacks in NFL history through four games.</p><p><strong>NEXT STEPS</strong></p><p>A six-week stretch that will see the Bucs fly nearly 21,000 miles before they have another true home game continues Sunday at New Orleans. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402455" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/10-months-after-giving-birth-olympic-runner-allyson-felix-smashes-world-record-held-by-usain-bolt" title="10 months after giving birth, Olympic runner Allyson Felix smashes world record held by Usain Bolt" data-articleId="430964243" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/10_months_after_giving_birth__Olympic_ru_0_7683241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/10_months_after_giving_birth__Olympic_ru_0_7683241_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/10_months_after_giving_birth__Olympic_ru_0_7683241_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/10_months_after_giving_birth__Olympic_ru_0_7683241_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/10_months_after_giving_birth__Olympic_ru_0_7683241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix smashed a world record held by Usain Bolt, widely known as the world’s fastest man, on Sunday — just 10 months after giving birth with an emergency C-section. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>10 months after giving birth, Olympic runner Allyson Felix smashes world record held by Usain Bolt</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 06:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 06:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix smashed a world record held by Usain Bolt, widely known as the world’s fastest man, on Sunday — just 10 months after giving birth with an emergency C-section. </p><p>Felix, 33, won her 12th gold medal at the World Championships, which is also her first one as a mother. </p><p>“So special, to have my daughter here watching means the world to me,” Felix told NBCSN, according to NBC Sports' Olympic Talk . “It’s been a crazy year for me.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/jaguars-find-ground-game-but-still-looking-for-consistency-1" title="Jaguars find ground game, but still looking for consistency" data-articleId="430934395" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/16/football_1513471610236_4690075_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/16/football_1513471610236_4690075_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/16/football_1513471610236_4690075_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/16/football_1513471610236_4690075_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/16/football_1513471610236_4690075_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jaguars find ground game, but still looking for consistency</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 02:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 02:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Jacksonville Jaguars want to be a physical, smash-mouth team that has enough versatility to play other styles when needed.</p><p>Coach Doug Marrone has seen snippets of it on both sides of the ball.</p><p>He's still waiting to see it on a consistent basis.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/chase-elliott-wins-playoff-race-at-charlotte-in-scorching-heat" title="Chase Elliott wins playoff race at Charlotte in scorching heat" data-articleId="430807979" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/NASCAR%20MEDIA_chase%20elliot_093019_1569864528640.png_7681090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/NASCAR%20MEDIA_chase%20elliot_093019_1569864528640.png_7681090_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/NASCAR%20MEDIA_chase%20elliot_093019_1569864528640.png_7681090_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/NASCAR%20MEDIA_chase%20elliot_093019_1569864528640.png_7681090_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/NASCAR%20MEDIA_chase%20elliot_093019_1569864528640.png_7681090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chase Elliott wins playoff race at Charlotte in scorching heat</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 30 2019 01:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Alex Bowman had just advanced to the second round of NASCAR's playoffs, climbed from his car and slumped to the ground, dehydrated and overcome by the heat. As he was receiving medical attention, Bubba Wallace approached him and angrily splashed liquid in Bowman's face.</p><p>That closing image capped a sloppy Sunday in scorching temperatures at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Chase Elliott won despite crashing head-on into a tire barrier earlier on The Roval. Elliott was leading on a restart headed into the first turn when he locked his brakes and his car drove directly off the course and crashed into the makeshift wall.</p><p>"I couldn't believe I did that. That was just so stupid," Elliott said. "I don't know that you could have done anything more stupid leading this race than what I did right there. Luckily our car wasn't too bad ... fast enough to drive up through there, got the cautions at the right time, and just didn't quit.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/british-couple-scammed-out-of-nearly-12k-on-fake-airbnb-rental-in-ibiza"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/getty_ibizatown_100119_1569976299359_7683460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="La Marina neighborhood in Ibiza is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Raquel Maria Carbonell Pagola/LightRocket via Getty Images)" title="getty_ibizatown_100119_1569976299359-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Couple scammed out of nearly $12K on fake Airbnb rental in Ibiza</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/the-panda-is-sure-to-bamboozle-the-crowd-on-season-2-of-the-masked-singer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/the%20panda_1569977166027.jpg_7683295_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Catch the panda on “The Masked Singer” Wednesdays on FOX at 8 p.m. ET/PT." title="the panda_1569977166027.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The panda is sure to bamboozle the crowd on Season 2 of ‘The Masked Singer'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/beyonces-dad-mathew-knowles-says-hes-got-breast-cancer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/BeyoncesDad__Banner__Getty_1569976981856_7683294_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mathew Knowles, pictured with daughter Beyonce, says he's been diagnosed with breast cancer. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images)" title="BeyoncesDad__Banner__Getty_1569976981856-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Beyonce's dad, Mathew Knowles, says he's got breast cancer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ask-the-futurist-in-a-rapidly-changing-world-teach-your-child-how-to-learn-unlearn-relearn"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/Classroom_1569972526824_7683377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - Students sit in a lecture hall during a lecture. (Photo by Patrick Seeger/picture alliance via Getty Images)" title="Classroom_1569972526824-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ask the Futurist: In a rapidly changing world, teach your child how to learn, unlearn, relearn</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/british-couple-scammed-out-of-nearly-12k-on-fake-airbnb-rental-in-ibiza" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/getty_ibizatown_100119_1569976299359_7683460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/getty_ibizatown_100119_1569976299359_7683460_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/getty_ibizatown_100119_1569976299359_7683460_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/getty_ibizatown_100119_1569976299359_7683460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/getty_ibizatown_100119_1569976299359_7683460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="La&#x20;Marina&#x20;neighborhood&#x20;in&#x20;Ibiza&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Raquel&#x20;Maria&#x20;Carbonell&#x20;Pagola&#x2f;LightRocket&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Couple scammed out of nearly $12K on fake Airbnb rental in Ibiza</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/the-panda-is-sure-to-bamboozle-the-crowd-on-season-2-of-the-masked-singer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/the%20panda_1569977166027.jpg_7683295_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/the%20panda_1569977166027.jpg_7683295_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/the%20panda_1569977166027.jpg_7683295_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/the%20panda_1569977166027.jpg_7683295_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/the%20panda_1569977166027.jpg_7683295_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Catch&#x20;the&#x20;panda&#x20;on&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;The&#x20;Masked&#x20;Singer&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;Wednesdays&#x20;on&#x20;FOX&#x20;at&#x20;8&#x20;p&#x2e;m&#x2e;&#x20;ET&#x2f;PT&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The panda is sure to bamboozle the crowd on Season 2 of ‘The Masked Singer'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-suffers-severe-thermal-burns-after-falling-into-hot-spring-near-old-faithful-at-yellowstone" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/Old-Faithful%20THUMB_1569977400778.jpg_7683296_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/Old-Faithful%20THUMB_1569977400778.jpg_7683296_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/Old-Faithful%20THUMB_1569977400778.jpg_7683296_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/Old-Faithful%20THUMB_1569977400778.jpg_7683296_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/Old-Faithful%20THUMB_1569977400778.jpg_7683296_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cade&#x20;Edmond&#x20;Siemers&#x2c;&#x20;48&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;citizen&#x20;living&#x20;in&#x20;India&#x2c;&#x20;suffered&#x20;severe&#x20;burns&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;significant&#x20;portion&#x20;of&#x20;his&#x20;body&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;after&#x20;he&#x20;fell&#x20;into&#x20;thermal&#x20;water&#x20;near&#x20;the&#x20;famous&#x20;geyser&#x2c;&#x20;the&#x20;release&#x20;said&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;NPS&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Jacob&#x20;W&#x2e;&#x20;Frank&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man suffers severe thermal burns after falling into hot spring near Old Faithful at Yellowstone</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/beyonces-dad-mathew-knowles-says-hes-got-breast-cancer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/BeyoncesDad__Banner__Getty_1569976981856_7683294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/BeyoncesDad__Banner__Getty_1569976981856_7683294_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/BeyoncesDad__Banner__Getty_1569976981856_7683294_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/BeyoncesDad__Banner__Getty_1569976981856_7683294_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/BeyoncesDad__Banner__Getty_1569976981856_7683294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mathew&#x20;Knowles&#x2c;&#x20;pictured&#x20;with&#x20;daughter&#x20;Beyonce&#x2c;&#x20;says&#x20;he&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;been&#x20;diagnosed&#x20;with&#x20;breast&#x20;cancer&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;SGranitz&#x2f;WireImage&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Beyonce's dad, Mathew Knowles, says he's got breast cancer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ask-the-futurist-in-a-rapidly-changing-world-teach-your-child-how-to-learn-unlearn-relearn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/Classroom_1569972526824_7683377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/Classroom_1569972526824_7683377_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/Classroom_1569972526824_7683377_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/Classroom_1569972526824_7683377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/Classroom_1569972526824_7683377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x20;Students&#x20;sit&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;lecture&#x20;hall&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;lecture&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Patrick&#x20;Seeger&#x2f;picture&#x20;alliance&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ask the Futurist: In a rapidly changing world, teach your child how to learn, unlearn, relearn</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 