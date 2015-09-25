< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="430710738" data-article-version="1.0">Winless Dolphins hope for better blocking against Chargers</h1>

<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/winless-dolphins-hope-for-better-blocking-against-chargers-1">STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer </a> </div>

<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 29 2019 01:35PM EDT</span></p> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="430710738" data-article-version="1.0">Winless Dolphins hope for better blocking against Chargers</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-430710738" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Winless Dolphins hope for better blocking against Chargers&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/winless-dolphins-hope-for-better-blocking-against-chargers-1" data-title="Winless Dolphins hope for better blocking against Chargers" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/winless-dolphins-hope-for-better-blocking-against-chargers-1" addthis:title="Winless Dolphins hope for better blocking against Chargers"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-430710738.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-430710738");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-430710738-24735979"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430710738-24735979" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/winless-dolphins-hope-for-better-blocking-against-chargers-1">STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 29 2019 01:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-430710738" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MIAMI (AP)</strong> - The Miami Dolphins' offensive line is a revolving door, and not just during games.</p> <p>On the right side they're tried three starters who joined the team after the exhibition season. Two of them were quickly sidelined by injuries, and another injury last week forced third-round draft pick Michael Deiter to slide over from guard to left tackle, were he struggled.</p> <p>No wonder the Dolphins rank last in the NFL in many offensive categories, including points. Quarterback Josh Rosen might be running for his life a lot again Sunday when Miami (0-3) faces the Los Angeles Chargers (1-2).</p> <p>"Sooner or later I think we'll get some consistency going," Rosen said of his line. "We're just trying to find the best spots to put guys in."</p> <p>That may take the rest of this season and beyond. Meanwhile, here are things to know about a game that has the team traveling 2,500 miles to kick off at 10 a.m. California time favored by 16½ points even though it hasn't won in Miami since January 1982:</p> <p>WHERE'S THE BLOCKING?</p> <p>The Dolphins have scored one touchdown and are on pace to total 85 points, which would shatter the record for fewest points in a 16-game season by Seattle, which scored 140 in 1992.</p> <p>Miami has allowed 13 sacks and is averaging 2.6 yards per rush, both statistics a reflection of bad blocking. A lineup unsettled largely because of an ongoing roster purge hasn't helped.</p> <p>"When it's always being shuffled around, the rhythm is a little bit off," Deiter said. "But if that's how it's going to be week to week, that's how it is. Whether it's people leaving or people getting hurt, football is super unpredictable. Whoever is out there, we have to make it work. It can't be an excuse not to play good football."</p> <p>This week's question is whether the Chargers take advantage of the matchup; their line play has been a problem on both sides of the ball. A pass rush led by Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram has totaled four sacks, while the offensive line is without injured left tackle Russell Okung, and Philip Rivers was sacked five times last week.</p> <p>"I think the guys understand we need some urgency right now," coach Anthony Lynn said.</p> <p><strong>SECONDARY MATTERS</strong></p> <p>The Chargers have three defensive backs on injured reserve, including safeties Derwin James and Adrian Phillips. Undrafted rookie Roderick Teamer, who got the start at strong safety last week against Houston, had seven tackles but was exposed in coverage on a couple of occasions. Cornerback Brandon Facyson, a second-year undrafted player, also started last week.</p> <p>The Chargers have allowed only three 300-yard passing games since the start of the 2017 season, but all three have been losses.</p> <p><strong>ON THE RUN</strong></p> <p>Chargers running back Melvin Gordon was moved to the active roster Saturday and is expected to play. Gordon ended his holdout Thursday after missing all of training camp.</p> <p>Even though Gordon hasn't played a snap this season, the running game has not had a dropoff. Austin Ekeler leads AFC running backs in yards from scrimmage and Justin Jackson is averaging 7.9 yards per carry.</p> <p>According to Inside Edge, Chargers running backs are averaging a league-best 6.5 yards from scrimmage per touch and 5.4 yards per carry, which is third best. The Dolphins are 2-14 when allowing 120 or more rushing yards since the start of the 2017 season, tied for fourth-worst in the league.</p> <p><strong>FAVORITE TARGET</strong></p> <p>Undrafted rookie Preston Williams leads the Dolphins in catches and yards receiving with 11 for 155. He and Rosen have known each other since high school, when they met at an event for recruits in Oregon.</p> <p>"We're just reuniting back here," Williams said. "It's pretty cool. We've got to get a little bit more chemistry down, a little bit more work together so we can just polish up some things. I feel like me and him will be real fine."</p> <p>In last week's loss at Dallas, eight of the 12 passes Rosen threw to Williams fell incomplete, including a potential touchdown throw.</p> <p><strong>WHO'S NO. 1?</strong></p> <p>The Dolphins have gutted their roster and horded draft picks, and as a result they've been outscored by 117 points, the NFL's largest three-game differential since at least 1940.</p> <p>But the race for the No. 1 choice could be close. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->

<h3>More Sports Stories</h3> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/National-League-MLB-Wildcards-2019_1569988493572_7683697_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/National-League-MLB-Wildcards-2019_1569988493572_7683697_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/National-League-MLB-Wildcards-2019_1569988493572_7683697_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/National-League-MLB-Wildcards-2019_1569988493572_7683697_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/01/National-League-MLB-Wildcards-2019_1569988493572_7683697_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Soto lifts Nats to 4-3 comeback wild-card win over Brewers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 11:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Washington's Juan Soto delivered a bases-loaded single against Josh Hader that scored three runs with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Nationals rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in the NL wild-card game Tuesday night.</p><p>After Hader loaded the bases by hitting one batter, walking another and allowing a bloop single, Soto took a 96 mph fastball to right, and the ball skipped under outfielder Trent Grisham's glove. That error allowed the go-ahead run to cross the plate and Soto to get to second, then turn for third.</p><p>Eventually, Soto, a 20-year-old outfielder, was caught in a rundown to end the inning, but that didn't matter: He had turned a 3-1 deficit into a lead, and so he clapped his hands, then pounded his chest and high-fived third base coach Bob Henley, shouting "Let's go!"</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-magic/fox-sports-florida-to-air-3-magic-preseason-games" title="FOX Sports Florida to air 3 Magic preseason games" data-articleId="430989762" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FOX Sports Florida to air 3 Magic preseason games</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 11:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of the Orlando Magic, announced plans to televise three Magic preseason games ahead of the 2019-20 NBA regular season.</p><p>The Magic at Detroit Pistons game on Monday, Oct. 7 (FOX Sports Detroit feed), Magic at Atlanta Hawks game on Wednesday, Oct. 9 and Magic vs. Miami HEAT game on Thursday, Oct. 17 will each be televised throughout North / Central Florida. Live coverage will begin promptly at tip off for all three games on FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports GO. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/10-months-after-giving-birth-olympic-runner-allyson-felix-smashes-world-record-held-by-usain-bolt" title="10 months after giving birth, Olympic runner Allyson Felix smashes world record held by Usain Bolt" data-articleId="430964243" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/10_months_after_giving_birth__Olympic_ru_0_7683241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/10_months_after_giving_birth__Olympic_ru_0_7683241_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/10_months_after_giving_birth__Olympic_ru_0_7683241_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/10_months_after_giving_birth__Olympic_ru_0_7683241_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/10_months_after_giving_birth__Olympic_ru_0_7683241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix smashed a world record held by Usain Bolt, widely known as the world’s fastest man, on Sunday — just 10 months after giving birth with an emergency C-section. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>10 months after giving birth, Olympic runner Allyson Felix smashes world record held by Usain Bolt</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 06:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 06:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix smashed a world record held by Usain Bolt, widely known as the world’s fastest man, on Sunday — just 10 months after giving birth with an emergency C-section. </p><p>Felix, 33, won her 12th gold medal at the World Championships, which is also her first one as a mother. </p><p>“So special, to have my daughter here watching means the world to me,” Felix told NBCSN, according to NBC Sports' Olympic Talk . “It’s been a crazy year for me.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> 