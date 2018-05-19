< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <article> <section id="story407725451" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="407725451" data-article-version="1.0">War of Will wins Preakness, holds off riderless horse</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 18 2019 07:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> Horses race prior to the 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 19, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Horses race prior to the 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 19, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 18 2019 07:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407725451" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BALTIMORE (AP)</strong> - War of Will bounced back from a bumpy ride in the Kentucky Derby to win the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, holding off a field that included a riderless horse that threw his jockey out of the gate and still finished the race.<br /> <br /> Trainer Mark Casse got his first Triple Crown victory, with War of Will unbothered starting from the inside No. 1 post position for the second consecutive race. War of Will was interfered with in the Kentucky Derby, which led to first-place finisher Maximum Security being disqualified. <br /> <br /> Bodexpress threw Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez just out of the starting gate but still finished the race. An outrider tried to swoop in at the top of the stretch and corral Bodexpress, but the horse sped up and passed a few competitors near the finish line -- and kept going. Technically, Bodexpress gets a did-not-finish.<br /> <br /> War of Will made a move around the final turn led by jockey Tyler Gaffalione and didn't relent down the stretch. Hard-charging late addition Everfast came in second and Owendale third.<br /> <br /> An inquiry was briefly put up on the board at Pimlico Race Course but quickly taken down.<br /> <br /> Casse, 58, entered a horse in the Preakness for the fifth time and came closest two years ago when Classic Empire finished second.<br /> <br /> It's also a breakthrough for Gaffalione, who has become something of a rising star since being named top apprentice rider in 2015. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pagenaud fights for job by winning Indy 500 pole</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 06:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Simon Pagenaud has won the pole for the Indianapolis 500, strengthening his case for keeping his job at Team Penske.</p><p>Pagenaud averaged 229.992 mph in four laps of Sunday qualifying to lock down the top spot for the May 26 race. Pagenaud has been in the rumor mill for some time because of a long losing streak that he finally snapped last week on the road course around Indianapolis Motor Speedway.</p><p>Now he's on the pole for the race boss Roger Penske rates most important. Penske has a record 17 wins in the Indianapolis 500 and this year is marking his 50th anniversary in the race.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club-beats-fc-cincinnati-5-1" title="Orlando City Soccer Club beats FC Cincinnati 5-1" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/07/08/orlando%20city_1468036406094_1573574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando City Soccer Club beats FC Cincinnati 5-1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 05:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 19 2019 06:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Orlando City Soccer Club has beat FC Cincinnati with a final score of 5-1.</p><p>Lions’ forwards Nani and Tesho Akindele each recorded a brace on the night, with Nani’s second goal of the evening marking the 200th goal scored by Orlando in MLS play. Dom Dwyer also scored his fourth goal of the season in the match.</p><p>Orlando City Head Coach James O'Connor said that "I thought overall the mentality of the players was excellent. To play at three o’clock in Florida is a test, a mental test, and I thought the mentality of the players showed - going a goal down and then coming back and reacting the way they did."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/mclaren-gets-new-setup-but-still-struggling-at-indy-500-1" title="McLaren gets new setup but still struggling at Indy 500" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/19/nascar%20media_indianapolis%20500%20indy_051919_1558291735035.png_7288661_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/19/nascar%20media_indianapolis%20500%20indy_051919_1558291735035.png_7288661_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/19/nascar%20media_indianapolis%20500%20indy_051919_1558291735035.png_7288661_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/19/nascar%20media_indianapolis%20500%20indy_051919_1558291735035.png_7288661_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/19/nascar%20media_indianapolis%20500%20indy_051919_1558291735035.png_7288661_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NASCAR Media" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>McLaren gets new setup but still struggling at Indy 500</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 02:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's another rough day for McLaren at the Indianapolis 500 as rain has slowed the team's preparation time for its last-gasp run at making the race.</p><p>McLaren completely overhauled its car Sunday morning and sent Fernando Alonso on track with a new setup. But the car was too low in the rear and dragged and sparked along Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Alonso returned to the pits for a fix, completed five more laps, and then rain stopped the session.</p><p>Alonso is one of six drivers scheduled to compete in the "Last Row Shootout" later Sunday for the final three slots in the May 26 race. 