<!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story414833579" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414833579" data-article-version="1.0">US Women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe says she's 'not going to the f---ing White House'</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 11:53AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 11:55AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/us-women-s-soccer-star-megan-rapinoe-says-she-s-not-going-to-the-f-ing-white-house-" addthis:title="US Women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe says she's 'not going to the f---ing White House'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414833579.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414833579");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414833579-203365596"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/09/07/Still0907_00025_1473297533475_1967426_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/09/07/Still0907_00025_1473297533475_1967426_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/09/07/Still0907_00025_1473297533475_1967426_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/09/07/Still0907_00025_1473297533475_1967426_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/09/07/Still0907_00025_1473297533475_1967426_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Megan Rapinoe" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Megan Rapinoe</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414833579-203365596" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/09/07/Still0907_00025_1473297533475_1967426_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/09/07/Still0907_00025_1473297533475_1967426_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/09/07/Still0907_00025_1473297533475_1967426_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/09/07/Still0907_00025_1473297533475_1967426_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/09/07/Still0907_00025_1473297533475_1967426_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Megan Rapinoe" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Megan Rapinoe</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 11:53AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 11:55AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414833579" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines414833579' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/sports/trump-says-us-soccer-star-megan-rapinoe-s-protest-during-national-anthem-is-wrong"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/25/WHITE%20HOUSE%20trump%20GETTY%20megan%20rapinoe_1561477949044.png_7441725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Trump: Protest during the national anthem is wrong</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/us-soccer-star-megan-rapinoe-says-she-will-probably-never-sing-the-national-anthem-again-"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/14/soccer_kneeling_getty_1557854045963_7257332_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>US soccer star says she won't sing national anthem</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/us-advances-to-womens-world-cup-quarterfinals-after-defeating-spain-2-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GETTY%20Rapinoe_1561399288602.jpg_7436626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>US defeats Spain 2-1 in knockout round</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/uswnt-defeats-sweden-2-0-in-final-group-game-of-womens-world-cup"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/getty_uswntswedenactionshot_062019_1561064456093_7425788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>USWNT beats Sweden 2-0 in final group stage of WWC</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/world-cup/uswnt-clinches-spot-in-knockout-rounds-with-3-0-win-over-chile"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>USWNT clinches spot in knockout rounds</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - The all-star co-captain of the U.S. Women's soccer team <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/sports/u-s-womens-soccer-star-megan-rapinoe-says-shes-not-going-to-the-fking-white-house">says she's "not going to the f---ing White House" </a>if her team wins the World Cup.</p> <p>During an interview with Eight By Eight Magazine on Tuesday, Megan Rapinoe scoffed at a question about whether or not she's "excited" about going to the White House, assuming her team wins the World Cup.</p> <p>“I’m not going to the f---ing White House,” Rapinoe said. “No. I’m not going to the White House. We’re not going to be invited... I doubt it."</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">“I’m not going to the fucking White House.” - <a href="https://twitter.com/mPinoe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mPinoe</a> <a href="https://t.co/sz1ADG2WdT">pic.twitter.com/sz1ADG2WdT</a></p> — Eight by Eight (@8by8mag) <a href="https://twitter.com/8by8mag/status/1143595809910530048?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 25, 2019</a></blockquote> <p><br /> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p> <p> </p> <p>Rapinoe had previously visited the White House in 2015 under President Obama. A report from the Washington Post suggested that the White House has mostly snubbed women's teams, not inviting WNBA champions in the past two years or the NCAA women's champions in 2018.</p> <p>The comments came after President Trump on Monday said he does not think it is appropriate for Rapinoe to protest during the national anthem.</p> <p>Rapinoe, who had initially knelt during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” while she played in the National Women’s Soccer League, had vowed not to put her hand over her heart or sing the lyrics while the national anthem played. She has so far held true through the Women’s World Cup.</p> <p>Trump made his comments on Rapinoe during an interview with The Hill. </article> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402455" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/ticket-prices-for-the-us-vs-france-womens-world-cup-quarterfinal-match-reach-as-high-as-11k" title="Ticket prices for the US vs. France Women's World Cup quarterfinal match reach as high as $11K" data-articleId="414683561" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Ticket_prices_for_US_vs__France_Women____0_7442255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Ticket_prices_for_US_vs__France_Women____0_7442255_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Ticket_prices_for_US_vs__France_Women____0_7442255_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Ticket_prices_for_US_vs__France_Women____0_7442255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Ticket_prices_for_US_vs__France_Women____0_7442255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="As of Tuesday morning, tickets for the long-awaited face-off between the U.S. and France are going for as much as 10,000 euros ($11,371.65) on StubHub." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ticket prices for the US vs. France Women's World Cup quarterfinal match reach as high as $11K</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 03:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 04:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you’re looking to get a ticket to one of the most anticipated games of the 2019 Women’s World Cup tournament, you might have to dig deep into your pockets.</p><p>As of Tuesday morning, tickets for the long-awaited face-off between the U.S. and France are going for as much as 10,000 euros ($11,371.65) on StubHub .</p><p>While the cheapest tickets are priced at around $395, the average ticket price is landing between $1,000 and $3,400.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays-stadium-montreal-sternberg" title="Tampa Bay must share Rays with Montreal, owner insists" data-articleId="414655140" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Full_press_conference__Rays_owner_outlin_0_7442419_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Full_press_conference__Rays_owner_outlin_0_7442419_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Full_press_conference__Rays_owner_outlin_0_7442419_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Full_press_conference__Rays_owner_outlin_0_7442419_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Full_press_conference__Rays_owner_outlin_0_7442419_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="At times wistful and at other times defensive, Stu Sternberg made his first public comments since Commissioner Rob Manfred surprised the baseball world last week by announcing that he'd granted the Rays permission to explore splitting home games betw" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tampa Bay must share Rays with Montreal, owner insists</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 12:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 03:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sending the Tampa Bay Rays to play half of their home games in Canada is the best way to keep baseball in Tampa Bay “for generations to come,” the team’s owner claimed Tuesday.</p><p>At times wistful and at other times defensive, Stu Sternberg made his first public comments since Commissioner Rob Manfred surprised the baseball world last week by announcing that he’d granted the Rays permission to explore splitting home games between Tampa Bay and Montreal, Quebec .</p><p>“This is about Tampa Bay keeping its hometown team and Montreal having one as well,” Sternberg explained. “Both communities secure that Major League Baseball will be played and thrive there for ours and for future generations. And because of it, a deep and powerful connection between two regions can form with baseball as its core.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/hard-working-dibenedetto-celebrates-career-best-4th-finish" title="Hard-working DiBenedetto celebrates career-best 4th finish" data-articleId="414640273" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/17/Gateway%20Motorsports%20Park_1555531673374.jpg_7122117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/17/Gateway%20Motorsports%20Park_1555531673374.jpg_7122117_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/17/Gateway%20Motorsports%20Park_1555531673374.jpg_7122117_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/17/Gateway%20Motorsports%20Park_1555531673374.jpg_7122117_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/17/Gateway%20Motorsports%20Park_1555531673374.jpg_7122117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The green flag signals the start of the NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series Drivin&#39; for Linemen 200 at Gateway Motorsports Park on June 17, 2017 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/NASCAR via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hard-working DiBenedetto celebrates career-best 4th finish</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 01:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Matt DiBenedetto drove his way into the NASCAR Cup Series with meager funding and no glossy racing pedigree. He has spent 4 ½ years circling tracks in the back of the pack, attempting to will his underperforming, underfunded cars to unlikely results.</p><p>Every week, DiBenedetto feels like he has to prove his worth anew to a racing world that still seems determined to push him back down. Even 15 races into his tenure with his latest team, he was already hearing whispers about his tenuous future.</p><p>But DiBenedetto fought much too hard for this dream to give it up without another fight.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/alligator-seen-chomping-on-plastic-trash-at-florida-wildlife-refuge"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/alligator%20for%20web_1561561547951.png_7445976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Corine Samwel" title="alligator for web_1561561547951.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Alligator seen chomping on plastic, trash at Florida wildlife refuge</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fat-cat-goes-to-fat-camp-at-university-of-florida-weight-loss-journey-goes-viral"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/FAT%20LAILA_fat%20cat_062619_1561560725077.png_7445767_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="PHOTO: Fat Laila Facebook page" title="FAT LAILA_fat cat_062619_1561560725077.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fat cat goes to 'fat camp' at University of Florida, weight loss journey goes viral</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/-this-heat-is-poetic-florida-man-goes-on-hilarious-rant-about-summer-heat"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Florida_man_hilariously_complains_about__0_7445536_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Florida_man_hilariously_complains_about__0_20190626123428-401385"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'This heat is poetic': Florida man goes on hilarious rant about summer heat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/2020-democrats-converge-in-miami-for-1st-night-of-debates-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/26/F554EEF2605A46EC8BC8F6B4515B8221_1561551127627_7445620_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="F554EEF2605A46EC8BC8F6B4515B8221_1561551127627-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2020 Democrats converge in Miami for 1st night of debates</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/photo-shows-bird-feeding-cigarette-to-baby-chick-at-florida-beach" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/bird%20picture%201_1561563744412.png_7446239_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/bird%20picture%201_1561563744412.png_7446239_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/bird%20picture%201_1561563744412.png_7446239_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/bird%20picture%201_1561563744412.png_7446239_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/bird%20picture%201_1561563744412.png_7446239_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Karen&#x20;Catbird" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Photo shows bird feeding cigarette to baby chick at Florida beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/beth-chapman-star-of-dog-the-bounty-hunter-dies-at-51" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GettyImages-169981581%20THUMB_1561565055926.jpg_7446070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GettyImages-169981581%20THUMB_1561565055926.jpg_7446070_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GettyImages-169981581%20THUMB_1561565055926.jpg_7446070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GettyImages-169981581%20THUMB_1561565055926.jpg_7446070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GettyImages-169981581%20THUMB_1561565055926.jpg_7446070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="TV&#x20;personalities&#x20;Duane&#x20;Dog&#x20;Lee&#x20;Chapman&#x20;and&#x20;Beth&#x20;Chapman&#x20;attend&#x20;the&#x20;2013&#x20;CMT&#x20;Music&#x20;awards&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Bridgestone&#x20;Arena&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;2013&#x20;in&#x20;Nashville&#x2c;&#x20;Tennessee&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Rick&#x20;Diamond&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Beth Chapman, star of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter,' dies at 51</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/us-women-s-soccer-star-megan-rapinoe-says-she-s-not-going-to-the-f-ing-white-house-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/09/07/Still0907_00025_1473297533475_1967426_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/09/07/Still0907_00025_1473297533475_1967426_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/09/07/Still0907_00025_1473297533475_1967426_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/09/07/Still0907_00025_1473297533475_1967426_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/09/07/Still0907_00025_1473297533475_1967426_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Megan&#x20;Rapinoe" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>US Women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe says she's 'not going to the f---ing White House'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/alligator-seen-chomping-on-plastic-trash-at-florida-wildlife-refuge" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/alligator%20for%20web_1561561547951.png_7445976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/alligator%20for%20web_1561561547951.png_7445976_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/alligator%20for%20web_1561561547951.png_7445976_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/alligator%20for%20web_1561561547951.png_7445976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/alligator%20for%20web_1561561547951.png_7445976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Corine&#x20;Samwel" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Alligator seen chomping on plastic, trash at Florida wildlife refuge</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/police-release-last-known-footage-of-missing-university-of-utah-student-mackenzie-lueck" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/SLC%20POLICE_missing%20student_062619_1561562043373.png_7445789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/SLC%20POLICE_missing%20student_062619_1561562043373.png_7445789_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/SLC%20POLICE_missing%20student_062619_1561562043373.png_7445789_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/SLC%20POLICE_missing%20student_062619_1561562043373.png_7445789_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/SLC%20POLICE_missing%20student_062619_1561562043373.png_7445789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police release 'last known footage' of missing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" 