- Central Florida will have another good shooter on the roster. UCF confirmed on Monday the signing of former Texas A&M guard Brandon Mahan.

Mahan, a 6-foot, 5-inch guard, will sit out next season due to transfer rules, but will have two years of eligibility left with the Knights, beginning in 2020-21. As a sophomore for the Aggies, Mahan shot a team-high 38 percent from 3-point range.

Mahan announced his intentions on Instagram on Sunday.