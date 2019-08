- Current and former UCF football players donated both their time, and in one case, their UCF football tickets to help raise the spirits of parents at AdventHealth Children's Hospital in Orlando.

Active players, including QB D.J. Mack visited some of the hospitals newest UCF fans, who were just born this week, as well as current patients.

Meanwhile, for the second straight year, former UCF offensive lineman Taylor Robertson donated tickets to patients and their families.