Gabriel throws 4 TD passes, No. 17 UCF routs Stanford 45-27 Gabriel throws 4 TD passes, No. 17 UCF routs Stanford 45-27 Posted Sep 14 2019 08:57PM EDT
Updated Sep 14 2019 08:58PM EDT (AP)</strong> - Freshman Dillon Gabriel threw for 347 yards and four touchdowns in his second college start, leading No. 17 UCF to a 45-27 rout of Stanford on Saturday.<br> <br> The Knights (3-0) scored on six of seven possessions, building a 31-point halftime lead in what was expected to be a much tougher test for the two-time defending American Athletic Conference champions, who won their first two games of the season by a combined score of 110-14 against Florida A&M and Florida Atlantic.<br> <br> Gabriel completed 22 of 30 passes, including TD throws of 28 yards to Marlon Williams, 38 yards to Tre Nixon, 38 yards to Gabriel Davis and 1-yard to Jake Hescook. Greg McCrae rushed for109 yards and one touchdown for UCF, which has won 25 consecutive regular-season games and 28 of 29 overall since the start of 2017.<br> <br> Stanford (1-2), which tumbled out of the Top 25 after losing 45-20 at Southern California the previous week, yielded four touchdowns in the opening quarter and 413 yards total offense in the first half alone.<br> <br> K.J. Costello returned to Stanford's lineup after sitting out against USC with a head injury and completed 21 of44 passes for 199 yards, one touchdown and an interception that led to one UCF score. Austin Jones had a 35-yard TD run and finished with 65 rushing for the Cardinal, while Costello's 24-yard TD pass to Michael Wilson's 24-yard TD reception trimmed the Cardinal's big halftime deficit to 38-17 early in the fourth quarter.<br> <br> Gabriel started for the second straight week for UCF, which entered the game with an unsettled quarterback situation, even though the Knights beat FAMU 62-0 and FAU 48-14 the previous two weeks.<br> <br> Brandon Wimbush, a senior transfer from Notre Dame, started the opener before sitting out last week with an undisclosed injury. He was inserted into Saturday's game for one play in the second quarter, losing 2 yards on a run on second-and-goal from the Stanford 2. Two plays later, the Knights settled for a field goal.<br> <br> THE TAKEAWAY<br> <br> UCF's quarterback situation was unsettled before Saturday only because Gabriel, Wimbush and Darriel Mack, Jr., who is practicing again after recovering from a broken ankle, have all demonstrated they are capable of thriving in the Knights' high-powered offense. Mack took over last season when McKenzie Milton was injured and led the team in the AAC championship game and Fiesta Bowl, where UCF's school-record 25-game winning streak was ended by LSU.<br> <br> POLL IMPLICATIONS<br> <br> Critics of UCF's success the past two years argue the two-time defending AAC champions play a relatively weak schedule, so beating Stanford is huge for the Knights. Pittsburgh is the only other Power Five conference opponent they'll face during the regular season, so it's important to make the most of those limited opportunities. <br> <br> RARE TRIP EAST<br> <br> Stanford played a regular season game in Florida for the first time. It was the fourth appearance in the Sunshine State all-time. No. 18 UCF looks to extend regular-season win streak vs FAU
By The Associated Press
Posted Sep 06 2019 11:37PM EDT

No. 18 UCF (1-0) hasn't lost a regular-season game since 2016, with their most recent triumph being a 62-0 crushing of Florida A&M in the season opener.

Despite the victory, UCF still dropped one spot in the AP poll to No. 18. Making his first start at quarterback for UCF, Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush completed 12-of-23 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns. UCF will be the first ranked team to face FAU at Howard Schnellenberger Field in Boca Raton. The Owls are looking for their first victory of the season after falling at No. 5 Ohio State 45-21.

To slow down one of the nation's most prolific offenses, FAU will need to pressure Wimbush and backup Dillon Gabriel, who is also expected to play. FAU coach Lane Kiffin likes to substitute liberally along a defensive line that goes at least 10 deep. That defensive line didn't produce any sacks at Ohio State and UCF didn't allow a single sack against Florida A&M. If Wimbush and Company have time, this could get out of hand early. Wimbush, Gabriel shine, No. 17 UCF trounces Florida A&M 62-0
By FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer
Posted Aug 30 2019 12:09AM EDT

Former Notre Dame star Brandon Wimbush threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns in his UCF debut, helping the 17th-ranked Knights open the season with a 62-0 rout of Florida A&M on Thursday night.

The redshirt senior transfer completed 12 of 23 passes without an interception while sharing playing time with true freshman Dillon Gabriel, who finished second in the competition for the starting quarterback job that opened because of an injury sidelining two-time American Athletic Conference offensive player of the year McKenzie Milton.

Wimbush, who tossed TD passes of 37 and 12 yards to Gabriel Davis, was 13-2 as a starter over the past two years at Notre Dame. He lost his job there to Ian Book despite helping the Fighting Irish begin last season with three consecutive wins. Another first for Clemson: No. 1 in AP preseason Top 25 poll
By RALPH D. RUSSO, AP College Football Writer
Posted Aug 19 2019 07:09PM EDT

Cross off another milestone for Clemson, college football's newest superpower.

For the first time, the defending national champion Tigers are No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason Top 25 presented by Regions Bank . The Tigers won the program's second national title in three seasons behind freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence in January. Clemson now can claim equal standing with Alabama at the top of the sport.

The Crimson Tide, coming off a 44-16 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship, is No. 2. Clemson received 52 first-place votes and Alabama received the other 10 from the media. Clemson snaps a record-tying string of three straight years in which Alabama was preseason No. 1. Most Recent Gators likely lose Franks for season before rallying past Kentucky Orlando Pride fall to defending champions on Saturday Woman's brick supporting President Trump back in the ground Nani scores twice, Orlando City draws New England 3-3 Gabriel throws 4 TD passes, No. 17 UCF routs Stanford 45-27 Gabriel throws 4 TD passes, No. 17 UCF routs Stanford 45-27 More Stories 