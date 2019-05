- Former University of Central Florida star BJ Taylor is hoping to hear his name called in next month's NBA Draft, but he spent Tuesday giving back to some kids from his community.

Taylor hosted 30 children from Edgewood Children's Ranch, a program that helps at-risk kids, giving them a safe environment and helping change their direction in life. BJ took the kids to Dave and Busters to play games and hang out.

"I always talk about wanting to represent Orlando well, and how much I enjoy being a part of this community," Taylor said. "Being able to come out and work together with a group like the Ranch and give back to underprivileged kids...it's awesome."

To donate time or money to the Edgewood Children's Ranch, or to learn more about the organization, visit their website.