Seahawks nab UCF's Shaquill Griffin in 3rd round of NFL draft

- Former UCF defensive back Shaquill Griffin has become the 36th Knight to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. He was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round, with the 90th overall pick Friday evening.

Griffin had a breakout season in 2016, earning second team all-conference honors in The American. On the year, he grabbed a team high four interceptions and broke up 15 passes, which tied for the second most in a single season in UCF history.

With 19 passes defended, he ranked No. 5 in the nation and No. 1 in the American Athletic Conference in the category. For his career, Griffin had 29 pass breakups, which ranks as the ninth most all-time at UCF. His four interceptions in 2016 ranked No. 31 in the nation and No. 5 in The American.

Griffin becomes the 14th UCF player picked in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft and he is the 11th Knights defensive back drafted by an NFL squad. He is now the third highest UCF defensive back draftee, coming in behind only Josh Robinson (66th) and his position coach, Travis Fisher (64th).

Information provided by the University of Central Florida.

