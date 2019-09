- The University of Central Florida (UCF) Vice President and Athletics Director Danny White announced on Tuesday that the Cougars of Brigham Young University (BYU) and the Broncos of Boise State will face off against the University of Central Florida (UCF) at UCF's Spectrum Stadium.

"BYU and Boise State represent big-time strength-of-schedule games for our program based on their records and top-25 rankings in recent years. We are committed to continue to schedule attractive, meaningful football games both for our fans and student-athletes. BYU and Boise State are both power programs, and we're proud to play them," says White.

UCF and Boise State will meet for the first in 2021 at UCF's Spectrum Stadium. UCF and the team will go head-to-head again in 2023 on Boise's home turf.

Also in 2021, UCF will face BYU at Spectrum Stadium. They will face off again in 2024 in Provo. The Knights and BYU split two previous contests — with the Cougars winning 24-17 in Provo in 2011 and UCF prevailing 31-24 in overtime in Orlando in 2014.