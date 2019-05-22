< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story424263580" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-424263580" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Trio of Tigers pitchers combine to blank Rays 2-0&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/trio-of-tigers-pitchers-combine-to-blank-rays-2-0" data-title="Trio of Tigers pitchers combine to blank Rays 2-0" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/trio-of-tigers-pitchers-combine-to-blank-rays-2-0" addthis:title="Trio of Tigers pitchers combine to blank Rays 2-0">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul>
<div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/trio-of-tigers-pitchers-combine-to-blank-rays-2-0">DICK SCANLON, Associated Press </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 10:20PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> 16 2019 10:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424263580" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Daniel Norris, Drew VerHagen and Joe Jimenez combined on a five-hitter to outpitch Charlie Morton, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-0 on Friday night.</p> <p>Norris went the first three innings, VerHagen pitched five and Jimenez earned his seventh save by striking out Eric Sogard with two men on base to end the game.</p> <p>VerHagen (3-2), who came into the game with an 8.03 ERA, gave up only three hits and two of them were erased by double plays.</p> <p>The Rays, in current possession of the American League's second wild-card spot, opened a six-game homestand after returning from a 5-1 road trip with a major league-best 40-23 record away from home. They are 31-29 at home.</p> <p>Only three runners reached second base for the Rays, who have lost 10 of their last 17 at Tropicana Field.</p> <p>Dawel Lugo scored the Tigers' first run on a passed ball after a double by Niko Goodrum off Morton in the fourth.</p> <p>Doubles by Travis Demeritte and Jordy Mercer off reliever Pete Fairbanks made it 2-0 in the eighth.</p> <p>Morton (13-5) gave up one unearned run on three hits in seven innings. It was the 19th time in 26 starts he has given up two runs or less, and the 20th time he has given up five hits or less.</p> <p>Norris gave up one hit and two walks, striking out three.</p> <p>Miguel Cabrera struck out in all four of his at-bats for the Tigers, three of them against Morton.</p> <p>Matt Duffy had three of Tampa Bay's five hits.</p> <p>SIXTH STOP FOR FAIRBANKS</p> <p>Fairbanks, recalled from Triple-A Durham on Friday, showed up in his sixth different clubhouse of the season. Fairbanks, 25 and coming off his second Tommy John surgery, pitched at all three minor levels and in eight games for the Texas Rangers, who traded him to the Rays for infield prospect Nick Solak on July 13.</p> <p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p> <p>Tigers: OF Christin Stewart (concussion) will play a couple more games in the field for Triple-A Toledo before the Tigers determine when to activate him.</p> <p>Rays: RHP Tyler Glasnow, out since May 11 with a strained right forearm, will throw fastballs off a mound Monday. ... All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rosen gets start in Dolphins' 16-14 loss to Buccaneers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 11:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Second-year quarterback Josh Rosen was a surprise starter and went 10 for 18 for 102 yards during the first half in the Miami Dolphins' 16-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday night.</p><p>Rosen, battling with 15-year veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick for the Dolphins' starting job, helped Miami to a pair of field goals and a 6-3 halftime lead. Rosen was 13 for 20 with one interception in last week's 34-27 victory over Atlanta.</p><p>Fitzpatrick, who spent the previous two seasons with Tampa Bay, entered to start the second half and completed 3 of 9 passes for 20 yards before being replaced by Jake Rudock five minutes into the fourth quarter.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/preview-orlando-pride-close-to-out-three-game-home-stand-against-utah-saturday" title="Preview: Orlando Pride close to out three-game home stand against Utah Saturday" data-articleId="424145848" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Preview: Orlando Pride close to out three-game home stand against Utah Saturday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 11:28AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 11:32AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando Pride (3-10-2, 11 points) is set to host Utah Royals FC (7-6-3, 24 points) on Saturday, August 17 at Exploria Stadium, closing out a three game home stand. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.</p><p>The match will be available to stream on Yahoo! Sports, with international fans able to tune in on NWSLsoccer.com.</p><p>"[Utah] brings Christen Press and Amy Rodriguez, they're very good players in this league and have been for a while and we have to do well to contain them. Christen scored last time we played at home so we know the danger of them and we know we have to stop that danger," Head Coach Marc Skinner said. "They're a very good team. There's no surprise, they had a little bit of a rough patch, but there's no surprise that they're putting in performances where they're getting those goals. We've got to do what we do, prepare for those and be ready to beat them anyway regardless of who they've got."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/eagles-lose-another-backup-qb-beat-jags-24-10-in-preseason" title="Eagles lose another backup QB, beat Jags 24-10 in preseason" data-articleId="424078322" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/Getty-Jaguars-Eagles_1565924986695_7596570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/Getty-Jaguars-Eagles_1565924986695_7596570_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/Getty-Jaguars-Eagles_1565924986695_7596570_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/Getty-Jaguars-Eagles_1565924986695_7596570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/15/Getty-Jaguars-Eagles_1565924986695_7596570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Wide receiver Michael Walker #13 of the Jacksonville Jaguars works to evade the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter of a preseason NFL game at TIAA Bank Field on August 15, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Harry Aaron/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Eagles lose another backup QB, beat Jags 24-10 in preseason</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 11:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cody Kessler's return to Jacksonville lasted seven plays and ended with a slow walk to the visitors' locker room.</p><p>Philadelphia's third-string quarterback was knocked out of the team's 24-10 preseason victory against the Jaguars on the opening drive Thursday night. Defensive end Datone Jones came unblocked off the edge and walloped Kessler in the back.</p><p>Kessler was escorted to the sideline, evaluated for a head injury in the locker room and then placed in the concussion protocol. The team already was without backup Nate Sudfeld, who broke his left wrist in the team's preseason opener against Tennessee. Starter Carson Wentz rested for the second straight game. 