m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story429802462" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429802462" data-article-version="1.0">Trick play helps Pitt upset No. 15 UCF 35-34</h1>
</header>
<div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 08:04PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429802462.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429802462");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429802462-6855322"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/12/UCF%20Logo_1439398038392_93626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/12/UCF%20Logo_1439398038392_93626_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/12/UCF%20Logo_1439398038392_93626_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/12/UCF%20Logo_1439398038392_93626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/12/UCF%20Logo_1439398038392_93626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429802462-6855322" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/12/UCF%20Logo_1439398038392_93626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/12/UCF%20Logo_1439398038392_93626_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 08:04PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-429802462" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>PITTSBURGH (AP)</strong> - Wide receiver Aaron Matthews hit quarterback Kenny Pickett on a 3-yard, fourth-down touchdown pass with 56 seconds remaining and Pittsburgh stunned No. 15 UCF 35-34 on Saturday.<br>
<br>
The Panthers (2-2) ended UCF's 25-game regular-season winning streak on a play head coach Pat Narduzzi called the "Pitt Special" in a nod to the Philadelphia Eagles, who ran a similar play two seasons ago in their Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.<br>
<br>
Pitt trailed by six when Pickett drove the Panthers to the UCF 3. fourth-down touchdown pass with 56 seconds remaining and Pittsburgh stunned No. 15 UCF 35-34 on Saturday.<br> <br> The Panthers (2-2) ended UCF's 25-game regular-season winning streak on a play head coach Pat Narduzzi called the "Pitt Special" in a nod to the Philadelphia Eagles, who ran a similar play two seasons ago in their Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.<br> <br> Pitt trailed by six when Pickett drove the Panthers to the UCF 3. Running back A.J. Davis took a direct snap with Pickett going in motion. Davis handed the ball to Matthews, who rolled to his right and hit Pickett in the end zone. UCF's last-gasp drive went nowhere.<br> <br> Pickett completed 25 of 47 for 224 yards with a touchdown despite leaving briefly with a right arm injury. Maurice Ffrench and Dontavius Butler-Jenkins caught touchdown passes for the Panthers, who bounced back from an emotional loss to rival Penn State last week by withstanding a 31-point outburst from the Knights (3-1) in the middle of the game.<br> <br> UCF quarterback Gabriel Dillon passed for 338 yards and two touchdowns but also threw his first two interceptions of the season. Gabriel Davis hauled in 10 passe for 151 yards and two scores, but the Knight's high-tempo offense didn't run as efficiently as it had during three blowouts to start the year. <br> <br> UCF finished with 423 yards, 180 under its season average.<br> <br> The Panthers reeled off the game's first 21 points, including an 18-yard blocked punt return for a touchdown midway through the second quarter. Trailing by three touchdowns for the first time since a blowout loss to Michigan in 2016, UCF responded emphatically, with a little help from the Panthers.<br> <br> Pitt running back A.J. Davis fumbled deep in Panther territory with 5:41 left in the first half. Adrian Killins scored four plays later and UCF was off and running. <br> <br> Gabriel found Gabe Davis for two third-quarter touchdowns. Those touchdowns were sandwiched around an 87-yard punt return for a score by Otis Anderson, who broke several tackles while racing down the left sideline to the end zone.<br> <br> Gabriel's 28-yard rainbow to Davis gave UCF 31 points in less than a quarter. Pitt backup quarterback Nick Patti's first career touchdown pass, a 6-yard toss to Butler-Jenkins, drew the Panthers within three late in the third quarter. The Panthers had a chance to tie it early in the fourth, but Alex Kessman's 40-yard attempt sailed wide.<br> <br> Gabriel led a long scoring drive -- including a conversion on fourth-and-1 at the UCF 47 -- that ended with a Dylan Barnas 28-yard field goal with 4:36 to go.<br> <br> Pitt, which opted to attempt a field goal while down seven in the fourth quarter against Penn State last week, moved steadily down the field. And this time, the Panthers dialed up a play that gave them a victory that should provide their season with a massive jolt.<br> <br> POLL IMPLICATIONS<br> <br> Expect UCF to take a drop after losing in the regular season for the first time since 2016.<br> <br> THE TAKEAWAY<br> <br> UCF: Gabriel should have a stranglehold on the starting job even with Darriel Mack Jr. on the way back from an ankle injury suffered in July. Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush figures to be out of the picture completely. He played just one snap, getting tackled for a loss in the first quarter.<br> <br> Pitt: The Panthers face an uphill climb in the ACC's Coastal Division after opening the season with a loss to No. 21 Virginia, but Pitt could be a handful once conference play starts in earnest next month. Orlando City B falls 2-1 at Chattanooga</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 09:38PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 09:39PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Orlando City B (3-19-4, 13 points) fell by a score of 2-1 against the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (9-8-9, 36 points) on Saturday night at David Stanton Field.</p><p>Chattanooga opened the scoring in the 34th minute when midfielder Sito Seoane collected a pass from Amirgy Pineda and fired a left-footed shot into the goal.</p><p>OCB found the equalizer with the last kick before the half following a run from defender Leo Simas as he was able to finish from the center of the box. The goal served as Simas' second on the season. The Red Wolves scored the eventual game-winner in the 54th minute when defender Tony Walls headed home a cross from Josue Soto.</p>
</div> No. 9 Florida routs Tennessee 34-3, extends series dominance</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 06:16PM EDT</span></p>
</div> Miami Marlins' Austin Dean shows off dead aim in delivering perfect throw at fans' beer can pyramid</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 02:59PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Miami Marlins left fielder Austin Dean proved he's a chip off the old block.</p><p>During Friday night's game against the Washington Nationals, Dean showed off his arm - and aim - when he threw a ball at a fan's beer can pyramid. Fox 35 News App</h3></header>
<!-- Content Starts Here -->
<table border="0" width="100%">
<tbody>
<tr>
<td>
<img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td align="center">
<strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td>
</tr> Most Recent</h3>
</header>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story featured hide-story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/5-year-old-boy-with-rare-form-of-ms-becomes-pinellas-park-firefighter" >
<figure class="thumb">
<div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls ">
<div class="responsive">
<div class="position-align">
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/21/vlcsnap-2019-09-21-21h55m33s669_1569117454085_7670097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/21/vlcsnap-2019-09-21-21h55m33s669_1569117454085_7670097_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/21/vlcsnap-2019-09-21-21h55m33s669_1569117454085_7670097_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/21/vlcsnap-2019-09-21-21h55m33s669_1569117454085_7670097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/21/vlcsnap-2019-09-21-21h55m33s669_1569117454085_7670097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Pinellas&#x20;Park&#x20;Fire&#x20;Department&#x20;via&#x20;Storyful&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>5-year-old boy with rare form of MS becomes Pinellas Park firefighter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/orlando-city-b-falls-2-1-at-chattanooga" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orlando City B falls 2-1 at Chattanooga</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/trick-play-helps-pitt-upset-no-15-ucf-35-34" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/12/UCF%20Logo_1439398038392_93626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/12/UCF%20Logo_1439398038392_93626_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/12/UCF%20Logo_1439398038392_93626_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/12/UCF%20Logo_1439398038392_93626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/12/UCF%20Logo_1439398038392_93626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trick play helps Pitt upset No. 15 UCF 35-34</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/elevator-briefly-stalls-at-reopened-washington-monument" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/Elevator_briefly_stalls_at_reopened_Wash_0_7670081_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/Elevator_briefly_stalls_at_reopened_Wash_0_7670081_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/Elevator_briefly_stalls_at_reopened_Wash_0_7670081_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/Elevator_briefly_stalls_at_reopened_Wash_0_7670081_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/Elevator_briefly_stalls_at_reopened_Wash_0_7670081_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Elevator briefly stalls at reopened Washington Monument</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/kids-play-basketball-with-wheelchair-bound-student" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/21/STORYFUL_STUDENTS%20PLAY%20WITH%20KID%20IN%20WHEELCHAIR%20PIC_1569109657675.jpg_7670076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/21/STORYFUL_STUDENTS%20PLAY%20WITH%20KID%20IN%20WHEELCHAIR%20PIC_1569109657675.jpg_7670076_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/21/STORYFUL_STUDENTS%20PLAY%20WITH%20KID%20IN%20WHEELCHAIR%20PIC_1569109657675.jpg_7670076_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/21/STORYFUL_STUDENTS%20PLAY%20WITH%20KID%20IN%20WHEELCHAIR%20PIC_1569109657675.jpg_7670076_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/21/STORYFUL_STUDENTS%20PLAY%20WITH%20KID%20IN%20WHEELCHAIR%20PIC_1569109657675.jpg_7670076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" Kids play basketball with wheelchair-bound student</h3>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
<footer class="mod-footer light">
<a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a>
</footer>
</section>
</div> 