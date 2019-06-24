< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Toronto Raptors player Danny Green says it's a 'hard no' his team will visit Trump's White House addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/toronto-raptors-player-danny-green-says-it-s-a-hard-no-his-team-will-visit-trump-s-white-house" addthis:title="Toronto Raptors player Danny Green says it's a 'hard no' his team will visit Trump's White House"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414366802.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414366802");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414366802-414366341"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/GETTY_danny%20green_062419_1561371291418.png_7434848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/GETTY_danny%20green_062419_1561371291418.png_7434848_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/GETTY_danny%20green_062419_1561371291418.png_7434848_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/GETTY_danny%20green_062419_1561371291418.png_7434848_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/GETTY_danny%20green_062419_1561371291418.png_7434848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414366802-414366341" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/GETTY_danny%20green_062419_1561371291418.png_7434848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/GETTY_danny%20green_062419_1561371291418.png_7434848_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/GETTY_danny%20green_062419_1561371291418.png_7434848_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/GETTY_danny%20green_062419_1561371291418.png_7434848_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/GETTY_danny%20green_062419_1561371291418.png_7434848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Posted Jun 24 2019 06:15AM EDT

FOX NEWS - Fresh off his second NBA championship and first in Toronto Raptors history, Danny Green, 32, says the team will most likely not accept a White House invitation if offered one by President Trump.

He was asked by Harrison Sanford on Yahoo Sports' "Inside The Green Room" on Saturday about the chance his team would be visiting Trump at the White House.</p> <p>"I just don't think that we accept," Green said. "And I try to respect everybody in every field that they do regardless of how crazy things are. But he makes it really hard. He makes it very, very tough to respect how he goes about things and does things. To put it politely, I think it's a hard no."</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Raptors to the White House?<br /> <br /> "To put it politely, I think it's a hard no." - <a href="https://twitter.com/DGreen_14?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DGreen_14</a> <a href="https://t.co/do6vyQa7O7">pic.twitter.com/do6vyQa7O7</a></p> — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) <a href="https://twitter.com/YahooCASports/status/1142551937600147456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 22, 2019</a></blockquote> <p><br /> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p> <p> </p> <p>It isn't clear whether Trump would have sent an invitation in the first place. No NBA team has made an appearance at the White House since the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2016.</p> <p>Donald Trump was meeting with the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday when reporters asked the president whether or not he would extend an invite to the Raptors.</p> <p>"We thought about that. That's an interesting question," Trump said. "That was a great job by a great team, so we'll think about that. If they'd like to do it, we'll think about that."</p> <p>Trudeau extended an invitation to the NBA champions for a visit to Parliament Hill and Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said details are being worked out. When reporters asked Nurse whether he would visit the White House, he responded "You know, we're here. Let's go see Trudeau up in Ottawa. We're Canada's team.</p> <p>History between Trump and NBA White House invitations dates back to 2017, when Warriors star Steph Curry said he wouldn’t attend the White House that year. After hearing that, Trump rescinded the offer. Green says he will wait and see if that same sequence of events happens again.</p> <p>"I'm sure he's going to take his invite back now," Green said. "If we do decide, he's going to be like, 'Well, I didn't invite them anyway.' More Sports Stories

Rays come out swinging to beat A's 8-2, end long stretch
Posted Jun 23 2019 10:08PM EDT

Mike Martin, Jr. named FSU baseball's ninth head coach
Posted Jun 23 2019 06:36PM EDT
Longtime Florida State assistant coach Mike Martin, Jr. has been named the ninth head baseball coach in FSU history.

Florida State Director of Athletics David Coburn made the announcement Friday, elevating Martin to the head role that his father held for 40 years before him. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays come out swinging to beat A's 8-2, end long stretch</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 10:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper no-content"> <div class="body-content"> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/mike-martin-jr-named-fsu-baseballs-ninth-head-coach" title="Mike Martin, Jr. named FSU baseball's ninth head coach" data-articleId="414319283" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/FSU%20NEW%20BASEBALL%20COACH_1561329349069.jpg_7434430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/FSU%20NEW%20BASEBALL%20COACH_1561329349069.jpg_7434430_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/FSU%20NEW%20BASEBALL%20COACH_1561329349069.jpg_7434430_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/FSU%20NEW%20BASEBALL%20COACH_1561329349069.jpg_7434430_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/FSU%20NEW%20BASEBALL%20COACH_1561329349069.jpg_7434430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mike Martin, Jr. named FSU baseball's ninth head coach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 06:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Longtime Florida State assistant coach Mike Martin, Jr. has been named the ninth head baseball coach in FSU history.</p><p>Florida State Director of Athletics David Coburn made the announcement Friday, elevating Martin to the head role that his father held for 40 years before him. Martin becomes the first new head baseball coach the Seminoles have hired since 1980.

"I have every confidence Mike Martin Jr. will carry on the winning tradition of Florida State University baseball," said FSU President John Thrasher.

Fan taken to hospital after being struck by foul ball at Dodger Stadium
Posted Jun 23 2019 06:25PM EDT
Updated Jun 23 2019 09:14PM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman at Dodger Stadium has been taken to a hospital for precautionary tests after being struck in the head by a foul ball from Los Angeles star Cody Bellinger during the first inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies.

The young woman was sitting four rows from the field down the first base line Sunday, just beyond protective netting that extends to the end of the visiting dugout. She was hit by a sharp line drive by Bellinger, who checked on her between innings. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fan taken to hospital after being struck by foul ball at Dodger Stadium</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 06:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 09:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman at Dodger Stadium has been taken to a hospital for precautionary tests after being struck in the head by a foul ball from Los Angeles star Cody Bellinger during the first inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies.</p><p>The young woman was sitting four rows from the field down the first base line Sunday, just beyond protective netting that extends to the end of the visiting dugout. She was hit by a sharp line drive by Bellinger, who checked on her between innings. She at first stayed in her seat and was given an ice pack, but she left about 15 minutes later for further attention.

A first-aid person who treated the woman says she was taken to the hospital for precautionary tests but that she was alert and answering questions. 