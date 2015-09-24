< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410774006" data-article-version="1.0">Tampa Bay Rays look to stop 3-game skid</h1>
</header> class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/tampa-bay-rays-look-to-stop-3-game-skid">The Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 03:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410774006" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (AP)</strong> - Tampa Bay Rays will face off against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit on Tuesday at 7 p.m. EDT.</p> <p><strong>PITCHING PROBABLES: </strong>Rays: Blake Snell (3-4, 3.07 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) Tigers: Ryan Carpenter (0-2, 7.58 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)</p> <p><strong>LINE:</strong> Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs</p> <p><strong>BOTTOM LINE: </strong>Tampa Bay enters the game as losers of their last three games.</p> <p>The Tigers are 9-17 in home games. The Detroit pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.70, Spencer Turnbull leads the staff with a mark of 2.84.</p> <p>The Rays are 18-8 in road games. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the American League. Austin Meadows leads the team with a mark of .357. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.</p> <p><strong>TOP PERFORMERS: </strong>Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 57 hits and is batting .260. Niko Goodrum is 15-for-46 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.</p> <p>Meadows leads the Rays with 37 RBIs and is batting .357. Christian Arroyo is 4-for-15 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.</p> <p><strong>LAST 10 GAMES:</strong> Tigers: 4-6, .265 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by three runs</p> <p>Rays: 6-4, .279 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs</p> <p>Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 10-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 10-day IL (hamstring), Miguel Cabrera: day-to-day (knee).</p> <p>Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Tommy Pham: day-to-day (leg), Avisail Garcia: day-to-day (hamstring), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Michael Perez: 10-day IL (oblique), Anthony Bemboom: 10-day IL (knee).</p> <p><em>The Associated Press contributed to this report.</em></p> </div> </section> <div 