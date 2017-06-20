Buccaneers announce training camp schedule

- For the second straight year, the Buccaneers will hold training camp practices in the morning to take advantage of the cooler weather.

Today, the team released 13 open dates which fans will be able to attend. It includes five weekend mornings.

Friday, July 28: 8:45-10:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 29: 8:45-10:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 30: 8:45-10:40 a.m.

Wednesday, August 2: 8:45-10:50 a.m.

Friday, August 4: 8:45-10:50 a.m.

Saturday, August 5: 8:45-10:50 a.m.

Monday, August 7: 8:45-10:50 a.m.

Wednesday, August 9: 8:45-10:50 a.m.

Saturday, August 19: 9:45-11:50 a.m.

Sunday, August 20: 8:45-10:50 a.m.

Tuesday, August 22: 8:45-10:50 a.m.

Wednesday, August 23: 8:45-10:50 a.m.

Thursday, August 24: 8:45-10:50 a.m.

Parking will again be free to the public. However, this year, parking will be moved to the gate outside of the western fence surrounding One Buccaneer Place. That is due to construction of the team's new indoor facility.

The first open practice fans can attend will be Friday, July 28 from 8:45-10:30 a.m. The Buccaneers will look to improve on their 9-7 finish from 2016, their best finish since the 2010 season.