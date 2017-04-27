Bucs choose Alabama tight end O.J. Howard for 19th overall pick

JANUARY: O.J. Howard #88 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates after scoring 68-yard touchdown during the 3rd quarter against Clemson in the 2017 NCAA National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Posted:Apr 27 2017 11:05PM EDT

Updated:Apr 27 2017 11:40PM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers chose University of Alabama tight end O.J. Howard for its 19th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft Thursday. 

Howard - just off a NCAA National Championship appearance, played at Raymond James Stadium earlier this year - comes to Tampa with an impressive stat sheet.

Pro Football Focus gave him the highest run-blocking grade of FBS tight ends as a senior, but Howard would welcome some more balls thrown his way.

Howard is one of five Alabama players projected as first-round picks, along with defensive lineman Jonathan Allen and linebacker Reuben Foster.

Howard has been the big riser of the group since a standout week at the Senior Bowl in front of NFL executives, scouts and coaches. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

