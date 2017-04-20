Buccaneers release 2017 schedule

- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released the team's 2017 schedule, which is filled with dates sure to delight the fan base.

Among the notable games are a Thursday night home game against last year's Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots in October, and a Monday night home game against the Atlanta Falcons in December.

The Buccaneers' 2017 regular season schedule has a total of eight home games and eight away games, 13 of which will be broadcast on FOX 13 in the Bay Area.

The Bucs have a New Year's Eve home game against the New Orleans Saints. They'll be off for Thanksgiving and play an away game against the Carolina Panthers on Christmas Eve.

The schedule includes matchups against seven matchups against six teams in last year's playoffs and the Super Bowl - the New York Giants, the Miami Dolphins, the new York Giants, the Green Bay packers, the Detroit Lions, two games against 2016 Super Bowl contenders, the Atlanta Falcons, and the New England Patriots.

Here's the full schedule of 2017 Bucs regular season football. Home games are in bold.

-Miami Dolphins, Sunday, September 10, 1 p.m. on FOX 13

-Chicago Bears, Sunday September 17, 1 p.m. on FOX 13

-Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, September 17, 1 p.m. on FOX 13

-New York Giants, Sunday, October 1, 4:05 p.m. on FOX 13

-New England Patriots, Thursday, October 5, 8:25 p.m.

-Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, October 15, 4:05 p.m. on FOX 13

-Buffalo Bills, Sunday, October 22, 1 p.m. on FOX 13

-Carolina Panthers, Sunday, October 29, 1 p.m. on FOX 13

-New Orleans Saints, Sunday, November 5, 1 p.m. on FOX 13

-New York Jets, Sunday, November 12, 1 p.m.

-Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, November 26, 1 p.m. on FOX 13

-Green Bay Packers, Sunday, December 3, 1 p.m. on FOX 13

-Detroit Lions, Sunday, December 10, 1 p.m., on FOX 13

-Atlanta Falcons, Monday, December 18, 8:30 p.m.

-Carolina Panthers, Sunday, December 24, 1 p.m. on FOX 13

-New Orleans Saints, Sunday, December 31, 1 p.m. on FOX 13