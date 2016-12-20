Bucs play Santa for 60 Bay Area families Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bucs play Santa for 60 Bay Area families The defensive line delivered Christmas for 60 Bay Area families Tuesday night.

The Buccaneers defense does it every year for its D-Line Does Christmas event, and this year was everything dreams are made of for families in need of some holiday cheer.

"Stocking full of Bucs swag for all the kids," Bucs defensive lineman Gerald McCoy said, holding a bag of goodies. "This is our annual D-Line Does Christmas Event, so everybody in the room is going to get gifts."

Children screamed as the Santas handed out presents and helped the kids shop for more.

"It never gets old, you never get used to seeing that look," McCoy said.

Qaleena Smith is one of the lucky moms who get to share family Christmas with the D-Line. She watched as her daughter, Tiffany got her new bicycle.

"I cried, I cried... And, now she'll get to learn how to ride a bike," Smith said. "Today has been a blessing."

The Buccaneers recognize they're in a unique position to do a lot of good in their community.

"We just want to adopt some families and do what we can other people have a special Christmas like we can have, cause everybody's not as fortunate as we are," McCoy told FOX 13 News.

"We've been through a lot recently. It helps my daughter. It helps me. I'm less stressed now about what was I going to do for Christmas for her. Guys have been able to provide that for her, and she's able to provide for her cousins and everyone else. To see her happy is the best feeling," Smith said.