<article> <section id="story422756225" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422756225" data-article-version="1.0">Stewart solid in relief, Blue Jays beat Rays 4-3</h1> </header> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/stewart-solid-in-relief-blue-jays-beat-rays-4-3">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 08:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422756225");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422756225-408503724"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422756225-408503724" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/stewart-solid-in-relief-blue-jays-beat-rays-4-3">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 08:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422756225" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash was blunt after the Rays closed out a homestand against Miami and Toronto with a 3-2 record.</p><p>"Not good enough," Cash said after a 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday. "You've got to do better than that. Where we're at, we've got to find ways to win."</p><p>Reliever Brock Stewart allowed two hits over four scoreless innings in his Toronto debut as the Blue Jays withstood a late Tampa Bay rally in a bullpen day.</p><p>Tampa Bay was able to maintain its one-half game lead for the second AL wild card spot over the Oakland Athletics, who lost 10-1 to the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.</p><p>The Rays fell to 31-28 at home, a major drop-off from last season's 51-30 mark.</p><p>"We want to be able to win ballgames here," Tampa Bay catcher Mike Zunino said. "That hasn't been the case. It's one of those things where we need to separate ourselves. We need to play good baseball here."</p><p>Blue Jays rookie Bo Bichette set a team record with a double in eight straight games, breaking the mark of seven set by Carlos Delgado in 2000.</p><p>"Let him keep breaking records," Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. "That's pretty cool."</p><p>The 21-year-old Bichette also extended his career-opening hitting streak to 10 games.</p><p>"I'm excited with how I've played," Bichette said. "Hopefully I continue to play well and continue to break more records."</p><p>Stewart (1-0), claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 31, followed opener Wilmer Font, who gave up one hit over 2 1/3 innings.</p><p>"Definitely felt good," Stewart said. "It's been a grind this year for me personally in the minor leagues."</p><p>After Tim Mayza allowed Avisaíl García's RBI single before getting the final out in the eighth, Ken Giles gave up Zunino's two-run homer in the ninth before finishing for his 15th save.</p><p>Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Randal Grichuk and Derek Fisher homered for the Blue Jays, who were winless in their last 10 series (0-9-1) against Tampa Bay before taking two of three at Tropicana Field. Toronto went 7-3 on a 10-game trip.</p><p>Rays two-way player Brendan McKay (2-2) gave up three runs and six hits in five-plus innings. Tampa Bay has won nine of its last 12.</p><p>Gurriel put the Blue Jays up 1-0 on a fourth-inning homer. Since returning from Triple-A Buffalo on May 24, he has homered 19 times in 65 games.</p><p>Grichuk made it 2-0 on his 19th homer off McKay leading off the sixth.</p><p>Justin Smoak singled to end McKay's day after a career-high 93 pitches and scored on Fisher's two-run drive off Colin Poche.</p><p>Toronto is among the major league leaders home runs since June 16 with 91.</p><p>LIMITED PLAY</p><p>Cash didn't rule it out completely but indicated that the two-way McKay won't be used as a hitter except when pitching in NL parks because of rotation injuries. AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell (left elbow), Tyler Glasnow (right forearm) and Yonny Chirinos (finger) are all out until at least September. McKay is lined up to start next week at San Diego.</p><p>MOVING DAY</p><p>The Blue Jays claimed RHP Zack Godley off waivers from Arizona and designated RHP David Paulino for assignment.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Blue Jays: Montoyo said LHP Ryan Borucki (left elbow inflammation) was being examined Wednesday by orthopedist Dr. James Andrews. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY-Kaepernick-Reid-kneel_1545144809974_6538599_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY-Kaepernick-Reid-kneel_1545144809974_6538599_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY-Kaepernick-Reid-kneel_1545144809974_6538599_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY-Kaepernick-Reid-kneel_1545144809974_6538599_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY-Kaepernick-Reid-kneel_1545144809974_6538599_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(L to R) Eli Harold, Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid&nbsp;of the San Francisco 49ers kneel&nbsp;during the anthem prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi&#39;s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Oct. 2, 2016 Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kaepernick shares workout video, says he's 'still ready', but denied work</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Andre Torrez</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 09:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 10:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This Wednesday may have been Dwight Clark Day at 49ers’ Training Camp, but former 49er Colin Kaepernick was the center of attention on social media for a workout video he posted saying he’s been denied work in the NFL for 889 days. </p><p>5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready. pic.twitter.com/AGczejA1rM</p><p>Kap’s minute-long workout video has been shared over 15,000 times on Twitter. The accompanying words simply read: “5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready.” </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/portland-trail-blazers-guard-anfernee-simons-to-hold-youth-clinics-in-altamonte-springs" title="Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons to hold youth clinics in Altamonte Springs" data-articleId="422760119" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Anfernee_Simons_to_hold_youth_clinics_in_0_7580114_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Anfernee_Simons_to_hold_youth_clinics_in_0_7580114_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Anfernee_Simons_to_hold_youth_clinics_in_0_7580114_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Anfernee_Simons_to_hold_youth_clinics_in_0_7580114_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Anfernee_Simons_to_hold_youth_clinics_in_0_7580114_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 35 Sports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons to hold youth clinics in Altamonte Springs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Evan Fitzgerald, FOX 35 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 08:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 08:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons is back in Central Florida to host two days of youth basketball clinics. </p><p>The former Edgewater High School and IMG star will work with players from age seven to 18 this weekend at Lake Brantley High school. He will help collect back to school items for families in need.</p><p>FOX 35 Sports Anchor Evan Fitzgerald caught up with Simons to talk about his first year in the NBA, as well as his desire to help local youth basketball players achieve their dreams.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/nfl-pro-bowl-returns-to-orlando-for-4th-straight-year-1" title="NFL Pro Bowl returns to Orlando for 4th straight year" data-articleId="422616267" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/pro%20bowl_1565191866738.png_7578178_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/pro%20bowl_1565191866738.png_7578178_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/pro%20bowl_1565191866738.png_7578178_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/pro%20bowl_1565191866738.png_7578178_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/pro%20bowl_1565191866738.png_7578178_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NFL Pro Bowl returns to Orlando for 4th straight year</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 11:31AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 11:32AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Pro Bowl will return to Orlando for the fourth straight year and be held one week before the Super Bowl.</p><p>RELATED: Orlando Pride defender Toni Pressley diagnosed with breast cancer</p><p>The NFL’s all-star game will be an afternoon match at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26. 