- For the second consecutive season, the football teams from Stetson University and Presbyterian College will not get a chance to play their scheduled game.

Last year it was Hurricane Florence that forced a cancellation, and this year, it is Hurricane Dorian.

"With the entire east coast of Florida in the potential impact zone for this storm, we felt it only prudent for the safety of our student-athletes, staff and fans, as well as the travel party from Presbyterian, to cancel the game," Hatters Director of Athletics Jeff Altier said.

The game will not be rescheduled, the university said.