St. Louis Blues beat Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 for their first Stanley Cup title The St. Louis Blues celebrate a third period goal against the Boston Bruins in Game Seven of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images) https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/GettyImages-Stanley-Cup-St-Louis_1560394427166_7391277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The St. Louis Blues celebrate a third period goal against the Boston Bruins in Game Seven of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The St. Louis Blues celebrate a third period goal against the Boston Bruins in Game Seven of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images) By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer
Posted Jun 12 2019 10:55PM EDT

BOSTON (AP) - Ryan O'Reilly scored for the fourth straight game and rookie Jordan Binnington stopped 32 shots in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 victory over the Boston Bruins and their first NHL championship.

Alex Pietrangelo added a goal and an assist and Brayden Schenn and Zach Sanford also scored for St. Louis. The Blues woke up on New Year's morning with the worst record in the league but won 30 of their final 49 regular-season games and soared through the playoffs to reach the final for the first time since 1970.

Coach Craig Berube, who took over when Mike Yeo was fired in November, is the fourth coach in the past 11 years hired in midseason to lead his team to the NHL title.

Matt Grzelcyk scored the Bruins' only goal, and Tuukka Rask stopped 16 shots for Boston. Orlando City SC Loans Josué Colmán to Cerro Porteño
Posted Jun 12 2019 11:11PM EDT

Orlando City SC loans midfielder Josué Colmán to Paraguayan Club Cerro Porteño. The deal is through a year and a half, with City having the option to recall Colmán during the January or June 2020 window. Women in Sports luncheon honors 3 industry leaders in Central Florida sports
Posted Jun 12 2019 08:51PM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 08:56PM EDT

The Greater Orlando Sports Commission on Wednesday recognized three local leaders who have helped make sports in Greater Orlando the successful industry it is today.

Donna Dowless, of XOXO Media Group, and Marci Doyle, of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, received the Women in Sports Leadership Award, while Shelly Wilkes, of the Lakeland Magic, received the Rising Star Award.

This year's featured speaker was WWE's Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon, who participated in a forum with the event's emcee, FOX 35 anchor Danielle Knox. Kevin Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles
Posted Jun 12 2019 04:33PM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 05:20PM EDT

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant announced Wednesday on social media that he underwent surgery for a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

Durant revealed the severity of his injury two days after getting hurt during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto in his return following being sidelined for a month with a right calf strain. The 30-year-old posted a photo on Instagram showing himself in a hospital bed and wrote: "I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY." All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kevin Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 04:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 05:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant announced Wednesday on social media that he underwent surgery for a ruptured right Achilles tendon.</p><p>Durant revealed the severity of his injury two days after getting hurt during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto in his return following being sidelined for a month with a right calf strain. The 30-year-old posted a photo on Instagram showing himself in a hospital bed and wrote: "I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. 