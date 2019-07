- Major League Soccer's 2019 MLS All-Star week will bring music, interactive fan experiences, charitable events and more as fans celebrate the best of MLS before they take on Atlético de Madrid at Exploria Stadium on Wednesday, July 31 at 8 p.m. ET.

MLS will host five days of soccer celebrations and fan experiences highlighted by a free concert, open training sessions, gameday fan activation zone, a variety of entertainment and community-focused events and more throughout MLS All-Star week in Orlando.

The culmination of the week's events, the MLS All-Star Game, will be televised domestically on FS1 and UniMás in the U.S., on TSN and TVA Sports in Canada, and in more than 170 countries around the world. Coverage begins on UniMás and Univision Deportes Network starting at 7 p.m. ET and FS1 beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tickets for the 2019 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com.

For more details regarding the 2019 MLS All-Star Game and the free fan festivities, visit MLSsoccer.com/AllStar.

MLS Communications contributed to this report.