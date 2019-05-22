< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article
section id="story413657100" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
header class="mod-header story-header">
h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413657100" data-article-version="1.0">Snell chased in 1st, Sabathia wins 250th, Yankees sweep Rays</h1>
</header> div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
ul id="social-share-413657100" class="social-share">
li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Snell chased in 1st, Sabathia wins 250th, Yankees sweep Rays&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/snell-chased-in-1st-sabathia-wins-250th-yankees-sweep-rays-1" data-title="Snell chased in 1st, Sabathia wins 250th, Yankees sweep Rays" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/snell-chased-in-1st-sabathia-wins-250th-yankees-sweep-rays-1" addthis:title="Snell chased in data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413657100-408503724" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div div class="author-share">
div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/snell-chased-in-1st-sabathia-wins-250th-yankees-sweep-rays-1">JAKE SEINER, AP Sports Writer </a>
</div>
</div>
div class="meta">
p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 09:25PM EDT</span></p>
</div> Tampa Bay was swept for the second time this season -- the other came against Boston in April.</p> <p>Snell (4-6) walked four, gave up two hits and was charged with six runs while getting one out on 39 pitches in the shortest start of his career. He is the first reigning Cy Young winner to allow at least six runs and get no more than one out in a start, according to STATS. </p> <p>Colin Poche replaced the left-hander with the bases loaded, hit Gio Urshela with a pitch and allowed a two-run single to DJ LeMahieu before ending the inning. Snell's previous shortest start was one-plus inning against the Yankees on Sept. 26, 2017.</p> <p>Sabathia (4-4) pitched one-run ball over six innings. He struck out seven and allowed three hits and three walks. The left-hander has a 2.06 ERA in six starts against the Rays over the past two seasons.</p> <p>New York had just three hits during the six-run first inning. Sanchez's homer was his 21st in 54 games this season. The Yankees have homered in 22 consecutive games, three shy of the franchise record from 1941.</p> <p>After the rocky first, Tampa Bay's bullpen retired 16 straight until Adam Kolarek walked LeMahieu with one out in the seventh. That got the Yankees going all over again, with Sanchez hitting an RBI double and Torres delivering his first career slam while New York batted around for the second time. </p> <p>The Rays used eight relievers before moving third baseman Daniel Robertson to the mound to start the eighth. He pitched a 1-2-3 inning thanks to a double play.</p> <p>Jonathan Holder and Luis Cessa pitched hitless ball over the final three innings for New York. <br /> <br /> WHAT A START<br /> <br /> Rays catcher Travis d'Arnaud was injured late in the 36-minute first inning, taking a foul ball off his right knee on the 55th pitch. He was visited by a trainer and remained in the game after being in considerable pain. Poche ended the inning two pitches later.<br /> <br /> Could have been worse. Per STATS, Baltimore Orioles pitchers used 99 pitches to get through an inning against the Texas Rangers in 1996, the most since pitch tracking began in 1988.<br /> <br /> FARQUHAR'S FAREWELL<br /> <br /> The Yankees released Danny Farquhar , ending the relief pitcher's comeback try with New York more than a year after he collapsed in the Chicago White Sox dugout because of a ruptured aneurysm and brain hemorrhage. Farquhar made two appearances with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this month, allowing seven runs in three innings. <br /> <br /> TRAINER'S ROOM<br /> <br /> Rays: INF Yandy Diaz was placed on the 10-day injured list with right hamstring tightness, retroactive to Monday. Robertson was recalled from Triple-A Durham. <br /> <br /> Yankees: LHP Jordan Montgomery is returning to New York for an MRI on his left shoulder a day after cutting short a live batting practice session against minor league hitters. Montgomery is recovering from Tommy John surgery in his left elbow. ... OF Giancarlo Stanton was rested a day after returning from the injured list following biceps, shoulder and calf injuries. ... OF Aaron Judge (left oblique strain) was back in the lineup with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He's expected to rejoin the Yankees on Friday. <br /> <br /> UP NEXT<br /> <br /> Rays: RHP Charlie Morton (8-1, 2.37) starts the opener of a four-game series at Oakland on Thursday night. RHP Frankie Montas (9-2, 2.85) is up for the A's in a showdown of potential AL All-Star pitchers.<br /> <br /> Yankees: New York hasn't named a starter for its series opener against Houston on Thursday night. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dominican AG: Ortiz shooting result of mistaken identity</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 08:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 09:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was shot in the back by a gunman who mistook him for the real target, another man who was seated at the same table at an outdoor cafe, Dominican officials said Wednesday.</p><p>The Dominican Republic's attorney general and national police director told reporters that the attempted murder was ordered from the United States by Victor Hugo Gomez, an associate of Mexico's Gulf Cartel. They said Gomez had hired a gang of killers to eliminate his cousin, whom Gomez suspected of turning him in to Dominican drug investigators in 2011.</p><p>The cousin, Sixto David Fernández, was seated with the former baseball star on the night of June 9, when a gunman approached and fired a single shot at Ortiz, the officials said. Fernández owned an auto-repair shop and was friends with Ortiz, according to Attorney General Jean Alain Rodríguez and Maj. Gen. Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte, director of the Dominican Republic's national police.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-magic/orlando-magic-release-2019-preseason-schedule" title="Orlando Magic release 2019 preseason schedule" data-articleId="413645852" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando Magic release 2019 preseason schedule</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 08:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Orlando Magic will open the 2019 preseason at San Antonio on Saturday, October 5. Orlando then hosts its first preseason game at Amway Center on Friday, October 11 vs. Boston. Tip-off is 7 p.m. </p><p>The team announced it 2019 preseason schedule on Wednesday. Tickets for the 2019 preseason are on sale now. Fans may log on to OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC.</p><p>The Magic will play a total of six preseason games, including three at Amway Center. The other two home games are Sunday, October 13 vs. Philadelphia and Thursday, October 17 vs. Miami.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/uswnt-soccer-games-generate-more-revenue-than-mens-games-audit-report-shows" title="USWNT soccer games generate more revenue than men's games, audit report shows" data-articleId="413659054" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/US_women_s_soccer_games_generate_more_re_0_7420974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/US_women_s_soccer_games_generate_more_re_0_7420974_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/US_women_s_soccer_games_generate_more_re_0_7420974_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/US_women_s_soccer_games_generate_more_re_0_7420974_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/US_women_s_soccer_games_generate_more_re_0_7420974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Since the U.S. Women’s National Team won the 2015 World Cup, their games have garnered more revenue than the U.S. men’s games, the Wall Street Journal reported." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USWNT soccer games generate more revenue than men's games, audit report shows</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 05:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 09:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Since the U.S. Women’s National Team won the 2015 World Cup, their games have garnered more revenue than the U.S. men’s games, the Wall Street Journal reported .</p><p>The information comes from audited financial reports from the U.S. Soccer Federation, the nonprofit entity that governs the men’s and women’s soccer teams as well as their pay.</p><p>News of women garnering more revenue for their games comes as the team remains entangled in a lawsuit with U.S. Soccer . All 28 members of the women’s team filed the lawsuit on March 8 in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-food-truck-only-signs-erected-in-downtown-orlando-after-confusion-citations"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/food-truck-signs-orlando_1560992506968_7421176_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="food-truck-signs-orlando_1560992506968.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Food truck only' signs erected in Downtown Orlando after confusion, citations</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/after-trump-rally-comes-the-clean-up"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/trump-rally-trash_1560991691690_7421159_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="trump-rally-trash_1560991691690.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>After Trump rally, comes the clean-up</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/volusia-county-considers-charging-for-off-beach-parking"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/ormond-beach-parking_1560988865101_7421053_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="ormond-beach-parking_1560988865101.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Volusia County considers charging for off-beach parking</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/florida-man-drags-officer-clinging-to-car-after-marijuana-is-found"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/OPD-officer-dragged_1560988038056_7421038_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="OPD-officer-dragged_1560988038056.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida man drags officer clinging to car after marijuana is found</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/fate-of-broward-sheriff-sparks-fiery-hearing" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/broward-sheriff-scott-israel_1519339866146_4993010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/broward-sheriff-scott-israel_1519339866146_4993010_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/broward-sheriff-scott-israel_1519339866146_4993010_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/broward-sheriff-scott-israel_1519339866146_4993010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/02/22/broward-sheriff-scott-israel_1519339866146_4993010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Fate of Broward sheriff sparks fiery hearing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-food-truck-only-signs-erected-in-downtown-orlando-after-confusion-citations" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/food-truck-signs-orlando_1560992506968_7421176_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/food-truck-signs-orlando_1560992506968_7421176_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/food-truck-signs-orlando_1560992506968_7421176_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/food-truck-signs-orlando_1560992506968_7421176_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/food-truck-signs-orlando_1560992506968_7421176_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Food truck only' signs erected in Downtown Orlando after confusion, citations</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/after-trump-rally-comes-the-clean-up" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/trump-rally-trash_1560991691690_7421159_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/trump-rally-trash_1560991691690_7421159_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/trump-rally-trash_1560991691690_7421159_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/trump-rally-trash_1560991691690_7421159_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/trump-rally-trash_1560991691690_7421159_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>After Trump rally, comes the clean-up</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/orlando-magic/orlando-magic-release-2019-preseason-schedule" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orlando Magic release 2019 preseason schedule</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/volusia-county-considers-charging-for-off-beach-parking" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/ormond-beach-parking_1560988865101_7421053_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/ormond-beach-parking_1560988865101_7421053_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/ormond-beach-parking_1560988865101_7421053_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/ormond-beach-parking_1560988865101_7421053_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/ormond-beach-parking_1560988865101_7421053_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Volusia County considers charging for off-beach parking</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer 