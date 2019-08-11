< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Simone Biles makes history with balance beam dismount at US women's gymnastics championship addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/simone-biles-makes-history-with-balance-beam-dismount-at-us-women-s-gymnastics-championship" addthis:title="Simone Biles makes history with balance beam dismount at US women's gymnastics championship"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423266632.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423266632");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423266632-423266397"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/11/GETTY_simone%20biles_1565543906902.jpg_7586378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/11/GETTY_simone%20biles_1565543906902.jpg_7586378_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/11/GETTY_simone%20biles_1565543906902.jpg_7586378_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/11/GETTY_simone%20biles_1565543906902.jpg_7586378_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/11/GETTY_simone%20biles_1565543906902.jpg_7586378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423266632-423266397" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/11/GETTY_simone%20biles_1565543906902.jpg_7586378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/11/GETTY_simone%20biles_1565543906902.jpg_7586378_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/11/GETTY_simone%20biles_1565543906902.jpg_7586378_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/11/GETTY_simone%20biles_1565543906902.jpg_7586378_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/11/GETTY_simone%20biles_1565543906902.jpg_7586378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div Posted Aug 11 2019 01:19PM EDT
Updated Aug 11 2019 01:41PM EDT

FOX NEWS - Simone Biles — the five-time Olympic medalist who's described as the greatest gymnast of her generation — made history on Friday with a spectacular beam dismount at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

Competing in Kansas City, Mo., 22-year-old Biles became the first gymnast ever to attempt a double-twisting, double somersault dismount from the balance beam, according to Team USA.

READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Biles said she was "really happy with the beam dismount and how it’s come along, because if you had asked me after [U.S. Classic] if I was going to complete it, I would’ve said no."</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">💥 WAIT FOR IT 💥<a href="https://twitter.com/Simone_Biles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Simone_Biles</a> is the first person in history to perform this dismount and 👏 SHE 👏 NAILED 👏 IT. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USGymChamps?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USGymChamps</a> <a href="https://t.co/l7vVInxMJv">pic.twitter.com/l7vVInxMJv</a></p> — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) <a href="https://twitter.com/NBCOlympics/status/1160002457746968578?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 10, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>Before her beam landing, Biles was disappointed in her night — so much so she wanted to "throw it in the trash and start over." During the landing of her floor routine, in which she also tried to make history, she fell and touched the floor with her hand.</p> <p>"As soon as I fell on floor, I was like, 'That’s it, I’m scratching the meet. I’m walking off the floor,'" Biles told USA Today.</p> <p>But despite the fall, Biles finished in first place with a lead of 1.75 points, and had the highest scores among her competitors on balance beam, floor and vault.</p> <p>"I’m still really upset about floor. I did end on a good note, so that makes me happy — but I’m still disappointed about floor," Biles told reporters. 