Mason Mazarredo's home run in the 6th inning provided the game's only run, as Charlie McDaniel's diving grab from the mound secured a shut-out and Seminole beat Miami Coral Reef for its first state title since 1992.

The Seminoles managed six hits in the game, but it took Mazarredo's blast to finally plate ar run.

It was the first regional tournament for Seminole in 18 years, and the team moved past the 2nd round when Jacksonville Sandalwood was forced to forfeit for a rules violation in its quarterfinal win.

Seminole finished its championship season with a 23-9 record.