Secret brand deodorant donates $529,000 to US women's soccer team

Posted Jul 14 2019 03:58PM EDT
Updated Jul 14 2019 03:59PM EDT id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418108759" data-article-version="1.0">Secret brand deodorant donates $529,000 to US women's soccer team</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-418108759" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Secret brand deodorant donates $529,000 to US women's soccer team&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/secret-brand-deodorant-donates-529-000-to-us-women-s-soccer" data-title="Secret brand deodorant donates $529,000 to US women's soccer team" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/secret-brand-deodorant-donates-529-000-to-us-women-s-soccer" addthis:title="Secret brand deodorant donates $529,000 to US women's soccer team"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418108759.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418108759");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418108759-418108725"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418108759-418108725" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" Posted Jul 14 2019 03:58PM EDT
Updated Jul 14 2019 03:59PM EDT src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Senator proposes equal pay bill for USWNT</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/world-cup/trump-putting-aside-rapinoe-s-attack-congratulates-women-s-soccer-team-on-world-cup-win"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1154495937_1562533454549_7485998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Trump congratulates women's soccer team on win</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/defense-pair-of-goals-give-uswnt-4th-world-cup-title"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1154495937_1562533454549_7485998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Defense, pair of goals lift USWNT to 4th World Cup</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/budweiser-becomes-sponsor-of-national-women-s-soccer-league"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/05/budweiser-beer-can_1496680594083_3421693_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Budweiser becomes sponsor of NWSL</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/its-ridiculous-megan-rapinoe-slams-scheduling-of-womens-world-cup-final-on-same-day-as-mens-so"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/MeganRapinoe_Getty_1562378790149_7480339_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Rapinoe slams schedule of Women's World Cup final</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (AP)</strong> - Procter & Gamble, a sponsor of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, is now supporting its members' fight for equal pay.</p> <p>The company, which supports U.S. soccer through its Secret deodorant brand, says it will donate $529,000 - $23,000 for each of the 23 players on the U.S. team that won the World Cup earlier this month - to help close the pay gap. The sponsor took out a full-page ad printed in The New York Times on Sunday urging the U.S. Soccer Federation to "be on the right side of history."</p> <p>"Let's take this moment of celebration to propel women's sports forward," Secret says in the ad. "We urge the US Soccer Federation to be a beacon of strength and end gender pay inequality once and for all."</p> <p>In March, 28 members of the USWNT sued the US Soccer Federation for alleged gender discrimination. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Portland Thorns defeat the Orlando Pride 4-3</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 05:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Portland Thorns defeated the Orlando Pride 4-3 on Sunday.</p><p>The Pride headed into Sunday following their first home win of the 2019 season in a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Washington Spirit last weekend.</p><p>What an incredible game but not the ending we were hoping for. #PORvORL | #VamosOrlando pic.twitter.com/GxH3LgwnY3</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/stanek-starts-for-rays-at-orioles" title="Stanek starts for Rays at Orioles" data-articleId="418099806" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Stanek starts for Rays at Orioles</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">The Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 02:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Tampa Bay Rays are playing the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore on Sunday.</p><p>PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryne Stanek (0-2, 3.26 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Orioles: TBD</p><p>LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/kurt-busch-beats-little-brother-to-win-at-the-kentucky-speedway" title="Kurt Busch beats little brother to win at the Kentucky Speedway" data-articleId="418098959" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/nascar1_1558533736766_7301710_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/nascar1_1558533736766_7301710_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/nascar1_1558533736766_7301710_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/nascar1_1558533736766_7301710_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/nascar1_1558533736766_7301710_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kurt Busch beats little brother to win at the Kentucky Speedway</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 02:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 02:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Kurt Busch earned his first win of the season by outracing his younger brother in overtime in a door-to-door to the Kentucky Speedway finish line.</p><p>The victory comes a week after Busch lost at Daytona because he pitted from the lead moments before weather stopped the race. That pit call has haunted Busch and his Chip Ganassi Racing team all week, but it was a call for four tires late in the race that gave Busch a shot at racing for the win.</p><p>Joey Logano had the victory in hand until a spin by Bubba Wallace with six laps remaining sent the race into overtime.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/16-year-old-charged-with-killing-florida-teen-over-120-in-weed"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/flagler%20county%20sheriff%20rick%20staly_1563128336825.png_7522185_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="flagler county sheriff rick staly_1563128336825.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>16-year-old charged with killing Florida teen over $120 in weed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-arrested-at-ucf-apartment-complex-faces-sexual-battery-charges"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/jamie%20polanco_1563118769739.png_7522219_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="jamie polanco_1563118769739.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man arrested at UCF apartment complex, faces sexual battery charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deland-police-investigating-murder-of-60-year-old-man"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Alonzo%20Harkness_1563129502352.png_7522190_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Alonzo Harkness_1563129502352.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police in DeLand arrest man who allegedly killed his stepfather</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/83-year-old-flower-girl-steals-show-at-granddaughters-wedding-grandma-executed-it-perfectly-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/THOMAS%20FELTS%20PHOTOGRAPHY_grandmother%20flower%20girl%201_071419_1563116718991.jpg_7522111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Kleman likely didn’t expect her grandmother, which an obvious flair for drama, would go viral for her brilliant job as a flower girl. (Thomas Felts Photography)" title="THOMAS FELTS PHOTOGRAPHY_grandmother flower girl 1_071419_1563116718991.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>83-year-old flower girl steals show at granddaughter's wedding: 'Grandma executed it perfectly'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/american-airlines-extends-boeing-737-max-flight-cancellations" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/07/Boeing%20737%20Max%20American%20Airlines_1554669276282.jpg_7076005_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/07/Boeing%20737%20Max%20American%20Airlines_1554669276282.jpg_7076005_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/07/Boeing%20737%20Max%20American%20Airlines_1554669276282.jpg_7076005_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/07/Boeing%20737%20Max%20American%20Airlines_1554669276282.jpg_7076005_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/07/Boeing%20737%20Max%20American%20Airlines_1554669276282.jpg_7076005_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>American Airlines extends Boeing 737 Max flight cancellations</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/secret-brand-deodorant-donates-529-000-to-us-women-s-soccer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Secret brand deodorant donates $529,000 to US women's soccer team</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/16-year-old-girl-on-boogie-board-bitten-by-shark-in-florida-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-647379700_1563133603608_7522304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-647379700_1563133603608_7522304_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-647379700_1563133603608_7522304_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-647379700_1563133603608_7522304_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-647379700_1563133603608_7522304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Amelia&#x20;Island&#x20;Aerial&#x20;near&#x20;Main&#x20;Beach&#x20;Park&#x2c;&#x20;Amelia&#x20;Island&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x3a;&#x20;Jumping&#x20;Rocks&#x2f;Universal&#x20;Images&#x20;Group&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>16-year-old girl on boogie board bitten by shark in north Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/ice-raids-planned-in-la-and-at-least-8-other-us-cities" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1161814028_1280x720_1563130575314_7522258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1161814028_1280x720_1563130575314_7522258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1161814028_1280x720_1563130575314_7522258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1161814028_1280x720_1563130575314_7522258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1161814028_1280x720_1563130575314_7522258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Protesters&#x20;march&#x20;to&#x20;offices&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Immigration&#x20;and&#x20;Customs&#x20;Enforcement&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;in&#x20;Chicago&#x2c;&#x20;Illinois&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;rally&#x20;is&#x20;calling&#x20;for&#x20;an&#x20;end&#x20;to&#x20;criminalization&#x2c;&#x20;detention&#x20;and&#x20;deportation&#x20;of&#x20;migrants&#x20;of&#x20;planned&#x20;ICE&#x20;raids&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Nuccio&#x20;DiNuzzo&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>ICE raids planned in LA and at least 8 other US cities</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/next-007-will-be-revealed-in-bond-25-report" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-DANIEL%20CRAIG_1563130632071.jpg_7522069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-DANIEL%20CRAIG_1563130632071.jpg_7522069_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-DANIEL%20CRAIG_1563130632071.jpg_7522069_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-DANIEL%20CRAIG_1563130632071.jpg_7522069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-DANIEL%20CRAIG_1563130632071.jpg_7522069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="BERLIN&#x2c;&#x20;GERMANY&#x20;-&#x20;OCTOBER&#x20;28&#x3a;&#x20;Actor&#x20;Daniel&#x20;Craig&#x20;attends&#x20;the&#x20;German&#x20;premiere&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;new&#x20;James&#x20;Bond&#x20;movie&#x20;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;Spectre&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;at&#x20;CineStar&#x20;on&#x20;October&#x20;28&#x2c;&#x20;2015&#x20;in&#x20;Berlin&#x2c;&#x20;Germany&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Sean&#x20;Gallup&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;Sony&#x20;Pictures&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Next 007 will be revealed in 'Bond 25': report</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 