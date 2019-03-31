< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Seager drives in 4 runs in Dodgers' 7-5 win over Rays

By BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer

Posted Sep 18 2019 01:07PM EDT style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LOS ANGELES (AP)</strong> - Kenley Jansen has got his groove back with the playoffs nearing.</p> <p>He got four outs for his 30th save of the season, Corey Seager drove in four runs, including a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-5 Tuesday night.</p> <p>Jansen struck out two and induced grounders from the other two batters he faced to close out the Dodgers' 98th win of the season. The veteran notched his sixth straight season with 30-plus saves and now has 298.</p> <p>"Every day just baby steps, keep working on my mechanics to make sure I stay sharp," said Jansen, who struggled mightily at times this season and even got booed in his own ballpark. "This is the best I felt all year."</p> <p>Seager's ground-rule double in the fifth was the Dodgers' first hit of the game and briefly gave them a 2-1 lead.</p> <p>His double in the seventh was Seager's 41st of the season, a career high. His first double made Seager one of six Dodgers with two 40-plus double seasons and the first since Shawn Green in 2003.</p> <p>"He adds so much length to our lineup," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.</p> <p>The Dodgers broke the game open in the seventh with five runs and five hits.</p> <p>Pete Fairbanks (1-3) gave up Seager's RBI double in the inning. He walked Will Smith before rookie Gavin Lux singled up the middle to chase Fairbanks and make it 5-2.</p> <p>"I'm trying to throw something that looks like a strike but isn't and he put a good swing on it," Fairbanks said of Seager's hit. "Didn't execute it as well as I could have."</p> <p>A.J. Pollock followed with an RBI single off Cole Sulser before Cody Bellinger's RBI double extended the Dodgers' lead to 7-2.</p> <p>The Rays answered with three runs in the eighth off Kenta Maeda (10-8), including a two-run homer by pinch-hitter Jesús Aguilar that left them trailing 7-5.</p> <p>"We put some pressure on them but obviously not enough and probably a little bit too late," Rays manager Kevin Cash said.</p> <p>Tampa Bay had its lead for the second AL wild card cut to one-half game over Cleveland.</p> <p>Seager nearly had a homer in the eighth but left fielder Tommy Pham made a leaping grab near the wall to rob him.</p> <p>Each team ran through eight pitchers.</p> <p>Ji-Man Choi hit a solo homer off Pedro Baez that tied the game 2-all in the sixth.</p> <p>The Rays led 1-0 on Willy Adames' sacrifice fly to right field in the second. It scored Joey Wendle, who walked, stole second and took third on a balk by Caleb Ferguson.</p> <p>Caleb Ferguson made his second start for the Dodgers after being in the bullpen most of the season. The left-hander allowed one run and no hits in 1 2/3 innings. He struck out one and walked two. Ferguson replaced scheduled starter Ross Stripling, who pitched in relief, which will be his role in the postseason.</p> <p>Tampa Bay's Blake Snell struck out four in two innings in his return from arthroscopic surgery on his left elbow July 25. Last year's AL Cy Young Award winner faced six batters.</p> <p>"Couldn't have asked for much more from him," Cash said. "You always wonder, with not getting reps or that amount of reps, what's the command going to be? More Sports Stories

Rays, streaking Meadows set for matchup against Dodgers
By The Associated Press
Posted Sep 18 2019 01:12PM EDT
Updated Sep 18 2019 01:13PM EDT
The Tampa Bay Rays will face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Brendan McKay (2-4, 5.27 ERA) Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (3-2, 2.83 ERA)
BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay's Meadows puts 15-game hit streak on the line against Dodgers.

Ramsey wants out, doesn't want to be distraction for Jaguars
By MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer
Posted Sep 18 2019 01:09PM EDT
Jalen Ramsey arrived for the season in the back of an armored truck , sending a clear message to the Jacksonville Jaguars about his worth.
It would be fitting if he departed in a dump truck, assuming the Jaguars (0-2) unload their disgruntled defender.
Without saying why or providing much insight, Ramsey confirmed Tuesday that he wants out of Jacksonville and said he doesn't want to be a distraction as Jacksonville prepares to host Tennessee (1-1) on Thursday night.

Dolphins' odds of winning Super Bowl now 20,000 to 1
By STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer
Posted Sep 17 2019 09:56AM EDT
The Miami Dolphins had forced a punt for once, and Jakeem Grant was about to field the kick when teammate Johnson Bademosi ran into him and sent him sprawling, so the ball was downed at the 8-yard line.
This team literally cannot get out of its own way.
The Dolphins are 0-2 and have been outscored 102-10; no team since 1961 had a worse point differential after two games. Miami's odds of winning the Super Bowl have soared to 20,000 to 1, or 20 times worse than any other team. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays, streaking Meadows set for matchup against Dodgers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">The Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 01:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 01:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Tampa Bay Rays will face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT.</p><p>PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Brendan McKay (2-4, 5.27 ERA) Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (3-2, 2.83 ERA)</p><p>BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay's Meadows puts 15-game hit streak on the line against Dodgers.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/ramsey-wants-out-doesn-t-want-to-be-distraction-for-jaguars" title="Ramsey wants out, doesn't want to be distraction for Jaguars" data-articleId="429333765" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY_jalen%20ramsey_042519_1556223907503.png_7171602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ramsey wants out, doesn't want to be distraction for Jaguars</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 01:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jalen Ramsey arrived for the season in the back of an armored truck , sending a clear message to the Jacksonville Jaguars about his worth.</p><p>It would be fitting if he departed in a dump truck, assuming the Jaguars (0-2) unload their disgruntled defender.</p><p>Without saying why or providing much insight, Ramsey confirmed Tuesday that he wants out of Jacksonville and said he doesn't want to be a distraction as Jacksonville prepares to host Tennessee (1-1) on Thursday night.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/dolphins-odds-of-winning-super-bowl-now-20-000-to-1" title="Dolphins' odds of winning Super Bowl now 20,000 to 1" data-articleId="429141044" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Johnny Hekker #6 of the Los Angeles Rams punts in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dolphins' odds of winning Super Bowl now 20,000 to 1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 09:56AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Miami Dolphins had forced a punt for once, and Jakeem Grant was about to field the kick when teammate Johnson Bademosi ran into him and sent him sprawling, so the ball was downed at the 8-yard line.</p><p>This team literally cannot get out of its own way.</p><p>The Dolphins are 0-2 and have been outscored 102-10; no team since 1961 had a worse point differential after two games. (Photo credit: Dearborn County Sheriff's Department / FOX 59)" title="ugcaffiliate_indianafosterparentsmugshots_091819-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Foster couple each get more than 10 years in prison for ‘horrific' child abuse caught on video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/vaping-could-cause-tooth-decay-and-potentially-lead-to-oral-cancers-experts-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/Juul_1568831778467_7664422_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - A man holds an e-cigarette of the manufacturer "Juul" in his hand. (Photo by Axel Heimken/picture alliance via Getty Images)" title="Juul_1568831778467-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vaping could cause tooth decay and potentially lead to oral cancers, experts say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/sandy-hook-promise-releases-chilling-back-to-school-psa-to-bring-awareness-to-horrific-new-normal"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/back%20to%20school%20essentials%2016x9_1568821835802.png_7663950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A girl is seen holding scissors and hiding in a classroom in a new PSA called “Back-to-School Essentials” by Sandy Hook Promise, released Sept. 18, 2019. id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/melbourne-officer-s-use-of-racial-slur-under-investigation" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/WOFL_melbourne%20police%20department_091819_1568837696647.png_7664494_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/WOFL_melbourne%20police%20department_091819_1568837696647.png_7664494_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/WOFL_melbourne%20police%20department_091819_1568837696647.png_7664494_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/WOFL_melbourne%20police%20department_091819_1568837696647.png_7664494_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/WOFL_melbourne%20police%20department_091819_1568837696647.png_7664494_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Melbourne officer's use of racial slur under investigation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-lawmakers-look-to-hold-down-insulin-costs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/V-INSULIN%20CARAVAN%205_KMSP886f_146.mxf_00.00.05.11_1562550993305.png_7486306_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/V-INSULIN%20CARAVAN%205_KMSP886f_146.mxf_00.00.05.11_1562550993305.png_7486306_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/V-INSULIN%20CARAVAN%205_KMSP886f_146.mxf_00.00.05.11_1562550993305.png_7486306_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/V-INSULIN%20CARAVAN%205_KMSP886f_146.mxf_00.00.05.11_1562550993305.png_7486306_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/V-INSULIN%20CARAVAN%205_KMSP886f_146.mxf_00.00.05.11_1562550993305.png_7486306_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida lawmakers look to hold down insulin costs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/convicted-child-sex-offender-bonds-out-sheriff-says-the-scumbag-could-be-out-for-years" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/mark%20fugler_1568553084893.png_7658372_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/mark%20fugler_1568553084893.png_7658372_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/mark%20fugler_1568553084893.png_7658372_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/mark%20fugler_1568553084893.png_7658372_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/mark%20fugler_1568553084893.png_7658372_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Convicted child sex offender bonds out, Sheriff says the 'scumbag' could be out for years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/person-scales-tower-at-orlando-television-station" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/WOFL_man%20on%20WKMG%20tower_091819_1568825131383.png_7664093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/WOFL_man%20on%20WKMG%20tower_091819_1568825131383.png_7664093_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/WOFL_man%20on%20WKMG%20tower_091819_1568825131383.png_7664093_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/WOFL_man%20on%20WKMG%20tower_091819_1568825131383.png_7664093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/WOFL_man%20on%20WKMG%20tower_091819_1568825131383.png_7664093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Person scales tower at Orlando television station</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/jimmy-carter-says-4-more-years-of-president-trump-would-be-a-disaster" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/Carter%20Trump%20side%20by%20side%20Getty_1568833362739.jpg_7664260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/Carter%20Trump%20side%20by%20side%20Getty_1568833362739.jpg_7664260_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/Carter%20Trump%20side%20by%20side%20Getty_1568833362739.jpg_7664260_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/Carter%20Trump%20side%20by%20side%20Getty_1568833362739.jpg_7664260_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/Carter%20Trump%20side%20by%20side%20Getty_1568833362739.jpg_7664260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;President&#x20;Jimmy&#x20;Carter&#x20;speaks&#x20;in&#x20;Plains&#x2c;&#x20;Georgia&#x20;on&#x20;April&#x20;28&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;talking&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;media&#x20;on&#x20;September&#x20;16&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x3a;&#x20;Paul&#x20;Hennessy&#x2f;NurPhoto&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Mark&#x20;Wilson&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jimmy Carter says 4 more years of President Trump would be a 'disaster'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 