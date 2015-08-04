< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <article>
<section id="story425640222" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425640222" data-article-version="1.0">Santander has 5 of Orioles' 16 hits in 8-3 win over Rays</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/santander-has-5-of-orioles-16-hits-in-8-3-win-over-rays">DAVID GINSBURG, AP Sports Writer </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 12:50PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 12:53PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425640222");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-425640222-5130524"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425640222-5130524" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/santander-has-5-of-orioles-16-hits-in-8-3-win-over-rays">DAVID GINSBURG, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 12:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 12:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425640222" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BALTIMORE (AP)</strong> - The Tampa Bay Rays can only hope that a lost weekend in Baltimore doesn't prove costly in their bid to end a five-year playoff drought.</p> <p>Anthony Santander went 5 for 5 with a homer , Renato Núñez drove in three runs and the Orioles beat the Rays 8-3 Sunday for a split of the four-game series.</p> <p>After beating Baltimore twice to move atop the AL wild-card standings, Tampa Bay was outscored 15-4 by the team with the second-worst record in the majors.</p> <p>"Disappointing," Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier said. "We started out great, two wins, but the last two days were a letdown. They outpiched us and outhit us. They did everything right."</p> <p>Kiermaier hurt his ribs chasing down one of Baltimore's 16 hits and was pulled from the game as a precaution. The injury did not hinder his ability to access where the Rays stand with 30 games to play.</p> <p>"We're trying to figure out how we're going to be better across the board. We're searching for those answers right now," he said. "We're very inconsistent. We'll rattle off four wins in a row then lose three or four."</p> <p>Rays opener Diego Castillo (2-7) gave up one run over two innings before Jalen Beeks was roughed up for seven runs and 11 hits in five innings.</p> <p>"They saw the ball well," Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said of the Orioles. "They were prepared and ready to hit."</p> <p>Santander had his first career five-hit game, Jonathan Villar homered , and DJ Stewart and Núñez each had three hits.</p> <p>"We lost the first couple games, so to be able to come back and get a split is fantastic," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. "That's a really good ballclub, a team that's going to be in until the very end."</p> <p>Núñez singled in a first-inning run and hit a two-run double in the third before scoring on a single by Stewart for a 4-0 lead.</p> <p>Tampa Bay answered with an unearned run in the fourth and loaded the bases with one out before Dylan Bundy (6-13) got Joey Wendle to bounce into a double play, one of four turned by the Orioles.</p> <p>"That's all you try to do as a starter is limit the damage, and we had some great defensive plays today," said Bundy, who allowed two earned runs in five innings.</p> <p>Villar homered in the bottom half and Santander added an RBI single to make it 6-1.</p> <p>With 28 steals along with his career-high 20 home runs, Villar has the eighth 20-20 season in Orioles history - the first since Manny Machado in 2015.</p> <p>"You never know, maybe I can make it 30-30," Villar said. "Now I'm focusing finishing hard."</p> <p><strong>EJECTED</strong></p> <p>Orioles pitching coach Doug Brocail was ejected by first base umpire John Bacon, who ruled that a check-swing by Avisail Garcia in the fifth inning was not a strike. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former Jaguars 1st-rounder Bryan tries to overcome 'setback'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 03:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Taven Bryan has as many penalties (two) as tackles this preseason, hardly ideal considering he started each of Jacksonville's three exhibition games and has been on the field for a combined 77 plays.</p><p>The defensive tackle and 2018 first-round draft pick is expected to be in the starting lineup again Thursday night when the Jaguars (0-3) host the Atlanta Falcons (0-4) in the preseason finale for both teams.</p><p>It's coach Doug Marrone's way of pushing, pressing and prodding Bryan to show something, anything, before the regular-season opener against Kansas City.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/miami-lt-laremy-tunsil-anchors-revamped-dolphins-line-1" title="Miami LT Laremy Tunsil anchors revamped Dolphins' line" data-articleId="426047441" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/16/football_1513471610236_4690075_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/16/football_1513471610236_4690075_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/16/football_1513471610236_4690075_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/16/football_1513471610236_4690075_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/16/football_1513471610236_4690075_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Miami LT Laremy Tunsil anchors revamped Dolphins' line</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 03:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Miami Dolphins left tackle Laremy Tunsil has spoken several times this summer of the desire to become a more vocal leader.</p><p>Standing in the middle of the locker room after a recent practice, he assessed his efforts.</p><p>"Pretty good!!" Tunsil shouted, startling the entire room. He then turned to his fellow offensive linemen and to the socks, shoes and athletic tape strewn at their feet.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/soccer-star-carli-lloyd-willing-and-able-to-kick-in-the-nfl-1" title="Soccer star Carli Lloyd willing and able to kick in the NFL" data-articleId="425927819" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/carli%20lloyd_1559178744868.jpg_7326960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/carli%20lloyd_1559178744868.jpg_7326960_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/carli%20lloyd_1559178744868.jpg_7326960_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/carli%20lloyd_1559178744868.jpg_7326960_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/carli%20lloyd_1559178744868.jpg_7326960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE -&nbsp;Carli Lloyd #10 of the United States salutes the fans after the match against Mexico at Red Bull Arena on May 26, 2019 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Soccer star Carli Lloyd willing and able to kick in the NFL</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 10:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>U.S. soccer star Carli Lloyd might be ready to get her kicks in the NFL.</p><p>Lloyd said he was considering potential offers to kick in the league after her recent 55-yard field goal at Philadelphia Eagles practice put the sport on notice. Lloyd did not name any teams that were interested in signing her.</p><p>"I was laughing about it with my husband at first. But now I'm sort of entertaining the idea," Lloyd told NBCSports Philadelphia. "I think that I definitely could do it with the right practice and the right technique and get my steps down and figure all that out. I don't want to go in there blindly. I want to actually attempt to do it. But I know that I definitely could do it because anything I set my mind to do, I can do it. And I actually do kick balls for a living. The storm is expected to hit along the southeast coast as a possible category 2 hurricane. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" title="1170746967_1567024089698-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hurricane Dorian: Get a live look from Puerto Rico's coastline as dangerous storm bears down</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/costco-selling-72-pound-wheel-of-cheese-for-900"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/Parm%20Reggiano%20-%20GETTY_1567018787265.jpg_7622486_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Parmigiano cheese is shown in a file photo taken at a Parmigiano Reggiano factory in the Dall'Aglio Farm on September 1, 2018 in Gattatico, near Reggio Emilia. (Photo credit: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images)" title="1025720340_1567018787265-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Costco selling 72-pound wheel of cheese for $900</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/jessi-combs-killed-in-horrific-accident-attempting-to-break-land-speed-record"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/JessiCombs_Banner-Getty_1567017950806_7622541_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Jessi Combs speaks on a discussion panel for one of the shows she hosted, 'Overhaulin.' The automotive and racing legend died in a car accident Tuesday. (Photo by Frederick M. 