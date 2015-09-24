< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story415687760" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415687760" data-article-version="1.0">Sabathia shouts insults at Rays, Yanks rally in 9th to win</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-415687760" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Sabathia shouts insults at Rays, Yanks rally in 9th to win&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/sabathia-shouts-insults-at-rays-yanks-rally-in-9th-to-win-2" data-title="Sabathia shouts insults at Rays, Yanks rally in 9th to win" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/sabathia-shouts-insults-at-rays-yanks-rally-in-9th-to-win-2" addthis:title="Sabathia shouts insults at Rays, Yanks rally in 9th to win"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415687760.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415687760");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415687760-337974857"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415687760-337974857" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/24/Baseball%20Generic_1443108435201_252994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/sabathia-shouts-insults-at-rays-yanks-rally-in-9th-to-win-2">MIKE FITZPATRICK, AP Baseball Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 11:32AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415687760" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (AP)</strong> - CC Sabathia shouted salty insults at the Tampa Bay Rays and said he tried to hit one of their batters.</p> <p>A little while later, it was Gio Urshela who had the last word for the New York Yankees.</p> <p>Urshela's RBI single capped a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the surging Yankees leapfrogged Tampa Bay into first place in the AL East with a rousing 4-3 victory Friday night.</p> <p>"When Gio came up, I said: 'Turn off the lights,'" Sabathia recalled.</p> <p>Urshela, subbing spectacularly for injured third baseman Miguel Andújar, sent a two-out drive over Kevin Kiermaier's head in deep right-center field for his first walk-off hit.</p> <p>"The kid's just been unbelievable and every time there's a big situation, he always comes through," teammate Luke Voit said.</p> <p>"He's been the energy of this team so far," Sabathia said.</p> <p>Voit homered on the first pitch from José Alvarado (0-3) to make it 3-2. New York tied it when pinch-runner Thairo Estrada scored on a bases-loaded wild pitch by Alvarado, who entered with a 1.04 ERA.</p> <p>Urshela and Voit had three hits apiece. Kendrys Morales clubbed an early solo shot for his first home run since joining the Yankees on Wednesday following a trade from Oakland.</p> <p>Willy Adames homered off Sabathia, who pitched six strong innings , and rookie Brandon Lowe hit a tiebreaking double against Chad Green with two outs in the eighth. Tampa Bay added another run on shortstop Gleyber Torres' throwing error before rain caused a 35-minute delay in the bottom of the inning on "Game of Thrones" night at Yankee Stadium.</p> <p>Torres doubled on the 10th pitch of his at-bat in the ninth to put runners at second and third with one out.</p> <p>"There's no excuse for what happened," Alvarado said through a translator. "They must have been sitting on my fastball."</p> <p>Jonathan Holder (3-1) struck out two in a perfect inning.</p> <p>With their fourth straight victory and ninth in 11 games, the injury-ravaged Yankees took over the division lead for the first time since falling to 1-1 on March 30.</p> <p>"Night in and night out, I mean, it gets better and better. It's crazy," Voit said.</p> <p>Tampa Bay had been alone in first place since the end of games on March 31.</p> <p>The unfriendly rivals play twice more this weekend after New York took two of three from the Rays last weekend at Tropicana Field.</p> <p>"Anytime you get walked off, it's tough," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "We did a lot of things good. We just came up short."</p> <p>Sabathia threw three inside pitches to Austin Meadows, including one right near the knees, before walking him with two outs and nobody on in the fifth. As he was coming off the field, a camera caught Sabathia telling teammates he "was definitely trying to hit" Meadows.</p> <p>"I really didn't think anything of it, honestly," Meadows said. "He didn't hit me. So all good there."</p> <p>After striking out Lowe with his final pitch in the sixth, the big lefty cursed and yelled a nasty phrase in the Rays' direction.</p> <p>"I don't remember what I said," Sabathia answered. "Just excited about the game. We are playing for first place."</p> <p>The 38-year-old Sabathia got into heated exchanges with the Rays the previous two times he faced them - once last year, once this season - when he grew angry over pitches that either hit or went behind New York batters.</p> <p>In his final start last season, Sabathia was ejected at Tropicana Field and handed a five-game suspension for plunking Jesús Sucre after Andrew Kittredge of the Rays threw behind Austin Romine.</p> <p>"CC's always got a little bit of an edge," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "He went out and set the tone really well to start off this series."</p> <p>Despite the latest verbal antics by Sabathia, who plans to retire after this season, there was no trouble on the field.</p> <p>"You know CC, he's been around a long time. He's a competitor," Meadows said. "He obviously wanted to take a shot there, but it is what it is, obviously. MLS stars, global soccer icons to headline MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

Posted Jul 01 2019 11:47AM EDT

Major League Soccer today announced that MLS stars and global soccer icons Wayne Rooney, Carlos Vela, Jonathan dos Santos and Nani will be joined by Koke and other Atlético de Madrid players to headline a new addition to the league's midseason celebration -- the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by Target. A groundbreaking collaboration with the world-renowned soccer skills duo The F2 Freestylers (Jeremy Lynch and Billy Wingrove), the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by Target will bring audiences a chance to experience the world-class stars of MLS in a unique competitive setting beyond gameday.

Held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 30 at 8 p.m. ET, the event will engage audiences around the world through the broadest digital-first distribution in North American sports. Not only will fans be able to watch on MLSsoccer.com and the MLS App, the competitive showcase will be streamed live in English, Spanish and French across the digital platforms of all five MLS domestic media partners – ESPN, FOX, and Univision in the U.S., TSN and TVA Sports in Canada – as well as in more than 170 countries around the world through Major League Soccer's international media partners.

Additionally, both domestic and global audiences experiencing the action via streams on Twitch ( twitch.tv/mls ) and Twitter ( @MLS ) can join the action through interactive elements, including a fan vote. Bowman gets 1st Cup Series win at Chicagoland

By JAY COHEN, AP Sports Writer

Posted Jul 01 2019 11:34AM EDT

Alex Bowman is part of the club now. That means no more cracks about coming up empty.

He's a winner once again.

Bowman held off Kyle Larson for his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory, leading a terrific performance for Hendrick Motorsports at Chicagoland Speedway on Sunday. Rays acquire C Kratz in trade with Giants

Posted Jul 01 2019 11:28AM EDT

The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired journeyman catcher Erik Kratz in a trade with the San Francisco Giants.

The 38-year-old Kratz hit .125 (4 for 32) in 15 games for San Francisco. He was designated for assignment on Tuesday.

As part of the trade announced Thursday, the Giants agreed to send the Rays $471,613 to cover a majority of the $877,419 remaining in Kratz's $1.2 million, one-year contract. San Francisco will receive a player to be named or cash. 