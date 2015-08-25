< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story429334046" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429334046" data-article-version="1.0">Meadows homers in 11th, Rays rally past Dodgers 8-7</h1> </header> By The Associated Press Posted Sep 18 2019 01:12PM EDT Updated Sep 19 2019 02:37PM EDT 8-7"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429334046.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429334046");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429334046-11794512"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429334046-11794512" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/rays-streaking-meadows-set-for-matchup-against-dodgers-1">The Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 LOS ANGELES (AP) - With the Dodgers having twice erased their lead, the Tampa Bay Rays were staring at a third straight loss and a precipitous drop in the AL wild-card race.

But they tied it up in the bottom of the ninth inning and got a home run from Austin Meadows leading off the 11th to rally for an 8-7 victory that prevented the New York Yankees from clinching the AL East title Wednesday night. "Everyone saw it."</p> <p>Tampa Bay remained two games behind Oakland for the top wild card and a half-game ahead of Cleveland for the second spot.</p> <p>"They don't get frustrated in the moment, they understand the task at hand, and they rose up to it and had some big, big at-bats," Rays manager Kevin Cash said of his team.</p> <p>Meadows slugged his 32nd homer off Josh Sborz (0-1), and Ji-Man Choi's sacrifice fly tacked on an insurance run after the Rays had rallied for two runs off Los Angeles closer Kenley Jansen in the ninth.</p> <p>"Didn't have it today," said Jansen, who has four blown saves in his last eight chances. "Just got to move on. Can't let this one hold you back."</p> <p>Pham had a career-high five hits for the Rays, who ended a two-game skid.</p> <p>"Anytime you get five hits you need some luck, and I had some luck," Pham said.</p> <p>Tampa Bay took advantage of another collapse by Jansen, who had shown improvement lately. He got booed off the field after giving up Choi's RBI single and Travis d'Arnaud's sacrifice fly that tied it 6-all.</p> <p>The teams combined to use 18 pitchers, two more than on Tuesday.</p> <p>"Hopefully we never have to play them again in September," Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger said. "Just no flow to the game."</p> <p>The Dodgers closed to 8-7 in the 11th on Edwin Rios' RBI single with two outs off Pete Fairbanks. But with runners on first and second, pinch-hitter Russell Martin struck out swinging.</p> <p>Colin Poche (5-5) got the win. Fairbanks earned his second save.</p> <p>"That's a big win for us," Fairbanks said. "I don't think there's any quit in the offense."</p> <p>Bellinger slugged his 45th homer - and first since Sept. 2 - in the eighth, ending the Dodgers' three-game skid without a home run. It hit the right field foul pole and extended the lead to 6-4.</p> <p>"We've still got to fight for home-field (advantage)," Bellinger said. "That's on our mind."</p> <p>The Dodgers led 5-4 in the sixth after pinch-hitter Joc Pederson singled in the tying run and Chris Taylor scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball by d'Arnaud that scooted off to his left.</p> <p>Dustin May, the Dodgers' seventh pitcher, put the potential tying and go-ahead runs on in the seventh with consecutive hits by Pham and Nate Lowe. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minshew, defense shine as Jaguars thump Titans 20-7</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 11:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gardner Minshew threw two touchdown passes and should have had a third, Calais Campbell spearheaded another defensive gem and the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-7 in sloppy conditions Thursday night.</p><p>Jacksonville (1-2) ended a four-game losing streak in the AFC South series and avoided the franchise's second 0-3 start in four years.</p><p>Minshew Mania, meanwhile, picked up momentum.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/salary-cap-economics-squeezing-out-nhl-s-middle-class" title="Salary cap economics squeezing out NHL's middle class" data-articleId="429549605" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/NHL-logo_1568168840797_7649938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/NHL-logo_1568168840797_7649938_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/NHL-logo_1568168840797_7649938_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/NHL-logo_1568168840797_7649938_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/10/NHL-logo_1568168840797_7649938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Salary cap economics squeezing out NHL's middle class</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 07:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Stanley Cup-winning experience isn't worth what it used to be. Neither is experience of any kind.</p><p>As NHL teams move toward paying their stars more money and relying on young players to fill the gaps, hockey's middle class is being squeezed out. Veterans like 2018 Washington Capitals playoff hero Devante Smith-Pelly are finding it increasingly difficult to land guaranteed contracts and are often forced to go to training camp on professional tryout agreements, which cover potential injuries at camp and not much else.</p><p>Hockey perhaps more than any other professional sport has put a premium on veteran players over the years. Guys who have been there before, have some grey in their beards and are valued at least as much for team chemistry in the locker room as they are for what they do on the ice.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/jaguars-could-enter-afc-south-race-with-win-over-titans-1" title="Jaguars could enter AFC South race with win over Titans" data-articleId="429506610" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_02_073018_1532976645890_5865214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_02_073018_1532976645890_5865214_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_02_073018_1532976645890_5865214_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_02_073018_1532976645890_5865214_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_02_073018_1532976645890_5865214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Adrian Curiel via Unsplash" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jaguars could enter AFC South race with win over Titans</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">BARRY WILNER, AP Pro Football Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 02:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The AFC South is shaping up as quite a division race. Should the Jaguars win at home Thursday night against the Titans, it would tighten up things early in the season.</p><p>But Tennessee, ranked 18th in the AP Pro32, is a 1½-point favorite over Jacksonville.</p><p>The Colts, even without Andrew Luck, and the Texans, even though J.J. Watt has not stamped his domination on a game yet, both are 1-1 with indications they'll get stronger as the schedule progresses. What to know about the 2019-20 flu season</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/calling-all-wizards-harry-potter-fans-can-win-a-magical-stay-at-this-hagrid-inspired-hut"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/Hagrids%20Hut%2016x9_1568979887504.jpg_7667674_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="In addition to a seven night stay at this Hagrid-inspired cottage, the lucky winner will receive a meet and greet with a real snowy owl, an enchanted afternoon tea with Harry Potter and more. (Photo credit: North Shire)" title="Hagrids Hut 16x9_1568979887504.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Calling all wizards: 'Harry Potter' fans can win a magical stay at this Hagrid-inspired hut</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/nyc-mayor-bill-de-blasio-drops-out-of-presidential-race"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/Bill%20De%20Blasio%20GETTY_1568980142479.jpg_7667779_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio addresses a crowd at The Galivants Ferry Stump on September 16, 2019 in Galivants Ferry, South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)" title="1168723013_1568980142479-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio drops out of presidential race</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bikers-surprise-indiana-girl-running-lemonade-stand-after-mom-assists-during-motorcycle-accident"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/20/bikers%20lemonade%20stand_1568979667807.png_7667658_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Daryn Sturch" title="bikers lemonade stand_1568979667807.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bikers surprise Indiana girl running lemonade stand after mom assists during motorcycle accident</h3> </a> </li> </ul> 