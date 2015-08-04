< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Rays pitchers combine to hand Miami 7th straight loss, 1-0

By STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer

Posted May 16 2019 12:08AM EDT data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/rays-pitchers-combine-to-hand-miami-7th-straight-loss-1-0">STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 12:08AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407175860" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Tampa Bay's pitchers dealt with lots of traffic on the bases, and paraded from their bullpen to the mound in a steady stream, which made for a most unorthodox shutout.</p> <p>Seven pitchers combined on a seven-hitter, and the Rays blanked the Miami Marlins for the second consecutive game, 1-0 on Wednesday night.</p> <p>"That game was fun," said Emilio Pagan, who escaped Miami's biggest threat in the sixth inning. "A 1-0 game - that's old-time baseball right there, when the guys are grinding at-bats and making big pitches."</p> <p>The Marlins (10-31) endured their seventh consecutive defeat and are on pace for 122 losses.</p> <p>The only run scored in the second inning when catcher Anthony Bemboom, called up from the minors last week, doubled for his first major league hit and RBI . Bemboom sprained his left knee blocking a pitch in the fifth, left the game and will go on the injured list, manager Kevin Cash said.</p> <p>"I just went down in an awkward position and felt a little instability in my knee," Bemboom said. "It's crazy - I've made that move a thousand times before."</p> <p>The AL East leaders improved to 2-7 in one-run games, and they're 14-5 on the road, best in the majors.</p> <p>"Sometimes you've got to find a way to win a 1-0 game, and a lot of things have got to go your way," Cash said. "Our pitching was outstanding. We put ourselves in some tight, sticky situations, but it was impressive to watch to a man how they stepped up, took a deep breath and made big pitches."</p> <p>The Marlins, who stranded 11 runners, went 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position. They're batting .200 in those situations this season.</p> <p>"I see a bunch of guys grinding but trying to do too much," shortstop Miguel Rojas said. "It's really frustrating when you're on a bad streak like this. You're trying to hit a homer instead of just put the ball in play and let the guy behind you do the job too. That's the way we are right now."</p> <p>The Marlins mounted so many threats it took 3 hours, 6 minutes to finish them off. Their best chance came in the sixth, when they had runners at second and third with none out, but Pagan escaped with the help of two strikeouts.</p> <p>Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe made a diving stop to rob Starlin Castro of an RBI single and end the fifth.</p> <p>Tampa Bay starter Ryne Stanek went one inning, and Jalen Beeks (3-0) threw three scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Diego Castillo pitched around a one-out walk in the ninth for his fifth save to help the Rays complete a two-game series sweep.</p> <p>Miami has been shut out nine times and ranks last in the majors in in run, hits, doubles, triples, home runs, walks, on-base percentage and slugging.</p> <p>"I don't think I've ever been through anything quite like this," manager Don Mattingly said. "I don't think there are any magic words at this point that are going to totally relax everybody and we're going to all start swinging the bats. We're going to have to individually come here and be better."</p> <p>Jose Ureña (1-6) allowed only one run in six innings. He has an ERA of 2.77 over his past six starts but is 1-3 during that span.</p> <p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p> <p>Tampa Bay: 3B Diaz (sore left ankle) departed in the eighth, and PH Guillermo Heredia (bruised right hand) was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning, but X-rays were negative. Both are day to day. "We avoided some scares," Cash said.</p> <p>Miami: RHP Drew Steckenrider (strained right elbow) visited specialist Dr. James Andrews, who confirmed the diagnosis and recommended rest. Steckenrider was placed on the 60-day injured list last week. ... Rojas (back spasms) left the game in the fifth inning but said the issue wasn't serious. His status is day to day.</p> <p>UP NEXT</p> <p>Rays: Following an off day, an opener is expected to start Friday for the beginning of a three-game series at the Yankees with first place in the division at stake. New York trails by half a game.</p> <p>Marlins: Following an off day, RHP Trevor Richards (0-5, 4.46) is scheduled to start Friday against the Mets and RHP Jacob deGrom (3-4, 3.26). Sabathia shouts insults at Rays, Yanks rally in 9th to win

By MIKE FITZPATRICK, AP Baseball Writer

Posted May 17 2019 11:55PM EDT

CC Sabathia shouted salty insults at the Tampa Bay Rays and said he tried to hit one of their batters, but both sides otherwise kept cool as the New York Yankees rallied for a 4-3 victory Friday night on Gio Urshela's game-ending single.

New York scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning and moved into first place in the AL East.

Urshela, subbing spectacularly for injured third baseman Miguel Andújar, singled over Kevin Kiermaier's head in deep right-center field to drive home the winning run with two outs. Luke Voit homered on the first pitch from José Alvarado (0-3) to make it 3-2, and New York tied it when pinch-runner Thairo Estrada scored on Alvarado's bases-loaded wild pitch. Zlatan banned: Ibrahimovic suspended 2 games by MLS

Posted May 17 2019 10:23PM EDT Supreme Court turns down soccer stadium case

Posted May 17 2019 07:35PM EDT

The Florida Supreme Court has declined to wade into a legal dispute about a Miami-Dade County decision to sell land to soccer star David Beckham and his business partners for a soccer stadium.

Justices on Thursday issued an order saying they will not take up an appeal by Bruce Matheson, an owner of property near the disputed land. As is common, the Supreme Court did not detail its reasons for declining to hear the case.

Matheson went to the Supreme Court last year after the 3rd District Court of Appeal rejected his challenge to the sale. The dispute stemmed from a county decision in 2017 to sell 2.79 acres of land to Miami Properties, LLC, which was controlled by Beckham and his partners, for $9.015 million. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Supreme Court turns down soccer stadium case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 07:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Florida Supreme Court has declined to wade into a legal dispute about a Miami-Dade County decision to sell land to soccer star David Beckham and his business partners for a soccer stadium.</p><p>Justices on Thursday issued an order saying they will not take up an appeal by Bruce Matheson, an owner of property near the disputed land. As is common, the Supreme Court did not detail its reasons for declining to hear the case.</p><p>Matheson went to the Supreme Court last year after the 3rd District Court of Appeal rejected his challenge to the sale. The dispute stemmed from a county decision in 2017 to sell 2.79 acres of land to Miami Properties, LLC, which was controlled by Beckham and his partners, for $9.015 million.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> Most Recent

Rare blue 'flower' moon on Saturday

Sabathia shouts insults at Rays, Yanks rally in 9th to win

FHP: Video shows man stealing trooper's cruiser

Protest over coal ash dumping in Osceola County

Father found sleeping in car charged with DUI https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/05/09/full%20moon2_1494365498920_3282780_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/05/09/full%20moon2_1494365498920_3282780_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/05/09/full%20moon2_1494365498920_3282780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Steve&#x20;Roake" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Rare blue 'flower' moon on Saturday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/sabathia-shouts-insults-at-rays-yanks-rally-in-9th-to-win-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/691397_G_1438708201632_80455_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sabathia shouts insults at Rays, Yanks rally in 9th to win</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fhp-video-shows-man-stealing-trooper-s-cruiser" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/FHP-trooper-crusier-stolen_1558149732530_7287030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/FHP-trooper-crusier-stolen_1558149732530_7287030_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/FHP-trooper-crusier-stolen_1558149732530_7287030_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/FHP-trooper-crusier-stolen_1558149732530_7287030_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/FHP-trooper-crusier-stolen_1558149732530_7287030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FHP: Video shows man stealing trooper's cruiser</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/protest-over-coal-ash-dumping-in-osceola-county" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/coal-ash-protest_1558150711263_7287054_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/coal-ash-protest_1558150711263_7287054_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/coal-ash-protest_1558150711263_7287054_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/coal-ash-protest_1558150711263_7287054_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/coal-ash-protest_1558150711263_7287054_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Protest over coal ash dumping in Osceola County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/father-found-sleeping-in-car-charged-with-dui" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/dad-arrested-on-DUI-charge_1558149732527_7287029_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/dad-arrested-on-DUI-charge_1558149732527_7287029_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/dad-arrested-on-DUI-charge_1558149732527_7287029_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/dad-arrested-on-DUI-charge_1558149732527_7287029_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/dad-arrested-on-DUI-charge_1558149732527_7287029_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Father found sleeping in car charged with DUI</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 